ZEISS Showcases New CIRRUS 6000 OCT System at the European Society of Retina Specialists 2019 Congress

CIRRUS 6000 is the latest addition to an already robust portfolio of OCT devices that are designed to meet the needs of all types and levels of practices and/or clinicians. It offers customers high-speed and high-throughput to help manage their large patient volume faster, all while improving imaging and image quality.

"This system was designed with the patient in mind, enabling doctors to continue accessing their patient data from CIRRUS devices that are crucial to effective long-term patient care," said Jim Mazzo, Global President of Ophthalmic Devices at Carl Zeiss Meditec. "We are committed to our customers and believe this will become an essential asset to their practice."

The 100kHz speed of the CIRRUS 6000 allows clinicians to scan patients faster, with increased efficiency and improved imaging detail. Additional features include:

Wider and deeper OCT/OCTA scans with 12x12mm OCTA and B-scan depth up to 2.9mm

HD AngioPlex scan is a new scan type that provides more detail

New workflow protocols to aid in increasing efficiency

Patient-friendly "Wellness report" to help educate the patient

According to retina and vitreoretinal physician and surgeon Gregg T. Kokame, MD, of Retina Consultants of Hawaii, the new ZEISS CIRRUS 6000 is extremely fast and impressive. "With the new scan acquisition time of 100,000 per second I can scan and assess my patients much quicker, giving me the details I need with every image," says Kokame.

"ZEISS is dedicated to advancing eye care through development of new and innovative solutions, like the CIRRUS 6000," said Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. "With our comprehensive diagnostics portfolio, we will continue to create better vision standards to benefit patients today and in the future."

During EURETINA, ZEISS will also showcase the CLARUS™ 700, Slit Lamp 800, PLEX® Elite and the ARTEVO® 800 along with the company's other flagship devices at Booth 215.

For more information, visit https://www.zeiss.com/meditec.

*Not yet CE marked.

Brief profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE 0005313704), which is listed on MDAX and TecDax of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery.

With approximately 3,050 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €1,280.9m in fiscal year 2017/18 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For more information visit our website at: www.zeiss.com/med

SOURCE ZEISS

For further information: Contact for the press: Laurie Ferguson, Head of Global Communications Ophthalmic Devices, Phone: +1 925 719 7825, Email: laurie.ferguson@zeiss.com; Contact for investors: Sebastian Frericks, Director Investor Relations Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Phone: +49 3641 220-116, Email: investors.meditec@zeiss.com; www.zeiss.com/press, https://www.zeiss.com

Related Links

https://www.zeiss.com

