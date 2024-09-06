ZEISS Leads IMTS Visitors on a Journey to Discover their Superforce

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is presenting a hero's journey at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) booth #134302 in the East Hall, Level 3. This interactive experience allows visitors to learn about the ZEISS superforce of precision quality technologies and software and its team of experts. Throughout their journey, visitors will answer quick questions and gain insight into technologies that support quality across the entire product lifecycle while winning prizes. IMTS attendees learn more and register to take the journey here: Register to take the hero's journey and discover your superforce.

The ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions portfolio will be on display throughout the 5,200 square foot booth, including automation, CMMs, CT/X-ray NDT, industrial microscopes, optical 3D scanners, VMMs, surface and special geometry instruments, and intelligent software solutions for the aerospace, automotive/NEV, medical, electronics, and power and energy industries. New technology debuting at IMTS includes the new VMM microscope ZEISS O-INSPECT duo, the new generation of the ZEISS PRISMO fortis high-speed CMM, the new compact CMM for large volume parts ZEISS MMZ 1 table, and the latest edition of CALYPSO software. Booth visitors will also be able to take advantage of more than a dozen exclusive show specials on both technology and software solutions.

In addition to winning prizes throughout their hero journey, visitors will also get to compete for the fastest time on the leaderboard in a challenging metrology matching game. The software play station offers the opportunity to explore the complete ZEISS quality and data management software solutions portfolio and its powerful, industry-focused features. Meanwhile, the hospitality area will serve fresh coffee for visitors to relax and enjoy.

Smartforce Student Summit, East Building Level 2

At the ZEISS Academic booth #121401, visitors can learn about the ZEISS Academic Program which supports colleges and universities with metrology and inspection technology installations across the USA and Canada. Teachers and students can test drive ZEISS technology at the booth and meet with ZEISS experts to learn how ZEISS can support metrology education in their institution.

IMTS Conference Session, West Building - W193-A

"Achieving Digitalization through Data Diversity" presented by Scott Lowen, Software Product Manager and Ian Scribner, Product Sales Manager at ZEISS on Thursday, September 12, from 3:15 PM - 4:10 PM Central.

This session focuses on achieving digitalization for continuous process improvement across the product lifecycle by applying a connected and efficient approach to data acquisition and analysis. Attendees learn how to strategically select the optimal metrology technology to collect accurate data to feed into digital twin and digital transformation initiatives efficiently.

To learn more and register for this session, visit ZEISS IMTS Conference Session

To learn more about ZEISS, visit www.zeiss.com/metrology

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 10 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2023).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 44,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service locations, 35 research and development facilities, and 35 production facilities worldwide (status: 31 March 2024). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

