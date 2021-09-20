ZEISS Introduces a Series of Major Innovations and Industry-First Software Applications as Part of the ZEISS Medical Ecosystem

"ZEISS continues to invest in digital technologies, bringing our digital offerings to the next level with the ZEISS Medical Ecosystem which helps customers leverage the value of a connected environment," said Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. "It is our mission to contribute to the progress of medicine, enabling more efficient and cost-effective treatments and providing access to high-quality medical care to as many people as possible. Our investment in digital technology will continue to make adoption of digitalization easy and intuitive."

ZEISS introduces a new integrated cataract workflow solution for lens replacement with the launch of the ZEISS QUATERA 700*. This revolution in phaco technology includes the ZEISS patented QUATTRO Pump® which delivers chamber stability independent of intra-ocular pressure (IOP) and flow. The QUATERA 700 increases a surgeon's workflow efficiency from the clinic to the operating room, enabling one digitally integrated surgical workflow. "I have been looking forward to having this system in my OR, it was a big moment for me," said Sri Ganesh, MD, Chairman and Managing Director of Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bangalore/India. "Then I saw that it actually works - the chamber is so stable, the new pump works very well. It is something that I've never seen before and I've used all different phaco machines in my career of almost three decades."

The ZEISS Cataract Workflow is further enhanced with two new and original surgical software applications. The new ZEISS EYEGUIDE* patient software application is a virtual coach for patients and clinics to stay connected through the entire cataract treatment process. The ZEISS Surgery Optimizer* application is developed for surgeons as a new and innovative way of utilizing surgical videos to enable self-training of physicians and standardization of surgical techniques.

Additionally, the new ZEISS CT LUCIA 621* monofocal IOL features the patented ZEISS Optic (ZO) Asphericity Concept with its uniquely forgiving design to deliver excellent visual outcomes for a broad range of patients and surgical situations, and the new ZEISS OPTIKIT* offers a fully customizable surgical pack that perfectly complements the ZEISS Lens Extraction offering.

"Together with ZEISS' data platform and surgical planning software, these innovations position ZEISS as a full surgical leader in ophthalmology," said Euan S. Thomson, PhD, President of Ophthalmic Devices and Head of the Digital Business Unit for Carl Zeiss Meditec. "Harnessing the power of data-generated insights ZEISS creates an environment where connectivity, automation, artificial intelligence, and safe and efficient management of data can solve the challenges that customers face every day."

The new ZEISS VISUMAX 800*, the next generation of ZEISS femtosecond lasers, creates a comfortable patient and surgeon experience by reducing laser time and potential transcription errors with easy treatment planning and data analysis via FORUM® to the ZEISS Refractive Workplace* through a digitally connected corneal refractive workflow.

"I am sure every surgeon will appreciate the benefits that come with the digital connectivity such as elimination of transcription errors and the possibility of remote planning, but really the greatest step forward is the incredible speed of the VISUMAX 800 laser scanning making suction loss virtually a thing of the past," said Prof. Dr. Walter Sekundo, Professor and Chairman, Ophthalmology Department, Philipps University of Marburg, Germany.

Additionally, the ZEISS Retina Workflow has been enhanced beyond the traditional ophthalmology office and into primary healthcare settings with the new ZEISS VELARA Teleretinal Screening System, a complete end-to-end solution used by primary care providers to help increase the quality and compliance of diabetic patients, allowing annual retinal exams to be completed during routine primary care visits. The solution is available only in the U.S. initially.

"We always think of ourselves as providing the best medical care available. And so how can we do that in the shortest time possible, how can we get patients in and out?" said Dr. Nathan Kiskila, Urgent Care General Practitioner, President, Founder and Co-Owner of Marque Medical, California/USA. "The ZEISS VELARA Teleretinal Screening System is one more thing that I think we will have in our toolbox as physicians to offer to our patients to really provide good medical care and make things happen."

The new integrated devices, software applications and other workflow solutions will be showcased this week during the ZEISS Innovation Week from September 21 to 23, 2021. For more information, visit www.zeiss.com/med.

*ZEISS QUATERA 700, ZEISS CT LUCIA 621, ZEISS Surgery Optimizer, ZEISS EYEGUIDE, ZEISS OPTIKIT, ZEISS VISUMAX 800 and ZEISS Refractive Workplace are not available for sale or use in some markets.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development.

