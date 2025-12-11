ZEISS celebrates 100 years of advancing innovation in the U.S.

ZEISS Group celebrates 100 years in the U.S., inspiring innovation and contributing to major milestones in America. Post this

"The development of ZEISS in the U.S. is a true success story. That's why we're quite proud to look back on the past 100 years and what we have achieved together. At the same time, we look eagerly ahead to the future. Together with our American partners, we will continue to drive and shape innovations," says Andreas Pecher, President and CEO of ZEISS Group.

"On December 11, 1925, Carl Zeiss Inc. filed as a legal entity in New York, marking the beginning of our journey in the United States. As we celebrate this centennial, we honor our rich history and reaffirm our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and our customers. Over my 27 years with ZEISS, I've seen firsthand the dedication of our people, the transformative power of our innovations, and the enduring strength of our partnerships -- all of which drive meaningful progress in enhancing human quality of life. With the future in focus, we will continue to build our legacy in the U.S., advancing science and technology and inspiring future generations to see beyond," says Moosah Gulam, President of Carl Zeiss, Inc.

In addition to ZEISS innovation contributing to U.S. advancements, the company has contributed to society through charitable giving and educational programs. As a foundation-owned German company, ZEISS has always valued and honored social responsibility and has continuously given back to communities globally and in the U.S., funding local projects and initiatives related to the market and regional citizens. An example of this is the ZEISS "A Heart for Science" initiative inspiring the next generation of scientists by fostering enthusiasm for nature and technology. The initiative promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) for young people under the age of 18, with each engagement planned and organized by ZEISS employees to pass on their knowledge to the explorers of tomorrow. Over the last two years, employees have hosted more than 10 events for local youth organizations at the ZEISS Innovation Center in Dublin, California, alone. More information about the "Heart for Science" program can be found here.

Precision optics inspiring Americans to reach for the stars

Since the early 1900s, ZEISS has been bringing the stars to life, from earth-bound star gazing to stellar exploration from the International Space Station. For example, ZEISS supplies complete systems for modern planetariums, including digital and analog planetarium projectors, software for astronomical visualization and hybrid control. In 1930, the first planetarium in the U.S., the Adler Planetarium, opened with a ZEISS projector, helping to inspire early dreamers and explorers with the potential of the universe.

Since then, ZEISS has continued to offer its optical innovation in support of space exploration. In 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts captured humanity's first steps on the Moon using a Hasselblad HDC camera paired with a ZEISS lens specially designed for the moon landing to photograph the moon's surface with excellent edge-to-edge contrast and maximum definition.

Today, ZEISS technology continues to support the exploration of planets beyond our own. ZEISS precision metrology products provide the space sector with unique capabilities supporting the design, modelling, manufacturing and inspection of satellites, space structures, vehicles, and their operational support infrastructure, from the smallest components to complex subassemblies and complete craft. In 2021, ZEISS technology was used to develop the Mars rover Perseverance, helping NASA further explore the distant red planet.

"Celebrating 100 years of ZEISS USA, we reflect on a century of innovation, precision, and collaboration that has advanced industries and inspired progress. From supporting space exploration to driving breakthroughs in manufacturing, ZEISS technology empowers humanity to push boundaries and shape the future. This milestone is a testament to the passion, ingenuity, and teamwork of our people--past and present--who have turned bold visions into reality. Together, with precision technology and shared purpose, we will continue to see beyond, driving innovation and creating solutions that make a lasting impact for generations to come," says Stephan Hund, President of Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC.

Cinematic and photo lenses empowering artists to tell their stories

ZEISS cinematography has been turning imagination into motion pictures for more than 100 years. The company's cinema lenses have been used by cinematographers to bring their creative vision to the silver screen on award-winning films including Schindler's List, A Beautiful Mind, The Shawshank Redemption, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and the James Bond movie Skyfall. In 1987, ZEISS was awarded a Technical Oscar (Scientific and Engineering Award) by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science for its design and development of extremely high-speed lenses called "Super Speeds." In 1999, ZEISS received another Technical Oscar for its concept and optical design of zoom lenses (Variable Prime). And in 2012, ZEISS employees received a Technical Oscar for developing Master Prime lenses used in cinematography. ZEISS continues to enable cinematographers to express their unique artistic vision in the growing area of virtual production and visual effects with the new ZEISS CinCraft Scenario real-time camera and lens tracking system.

Additionally, since 1890, ZEISS has been producing lenses for esteemed photographers, enabling them to create images that transcend traditional storytelling. ZEISS photo lenses are renowned for their exceptional optical performance and precision engineering. They have been trusted by legendary photographers such as Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange, and fashion photographer Douglas Dubler, helping to bring their creative visions to life with unmatched image quality. Today, ZEISS continues to set the standard for innovation and excellence in photography.

"ZEISS lenses combine cinematic character with robust builds that have been giving cinematographers the tools they need bring their stories to life on the screen. Looking back on 100 years in the U.S., our innovation has helped tell some of the most iconic stories in Hollywood. We are excited to inspire future generations of artists as they continue to push the boundaries of imaginative storytelling," says Jean Marc Bouchut, Director of Sales ZEISS North America Cinematography.

Research equipment illuminating smaller worlds within our own

From curiosity to lasting impact, ZEISS Microscopy has enabled leading researchers in the U.S. to find answers to society's most pressing challenges and drive scientific discovery forward. In the 1970s, ZEISS began partnering with Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) in Chicago, loaning equipment in exchange for testing new microscopy innovation, contributing to the fluorescence revolution in live-cell imaging in the 1980s and leading to the development of ZEISS Intraoperative Fluorescence technologies which are now used to visualize tissue and blood vessels during surgery.

In 2013, with the acquisition of U.S.-based Xradia, Inc., ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions became the only manufacturer of light, electron and X-ray microscopes, with unique solutions for research and routine inspection in materials and life sciences application fields to enable exploration at the speed of science. In 2014, ZEISS introduced the world's fastest scanning electron microscope to image neural tissue in the brain, capturing larger samples at a faster rate than ever before. The first users of the machine were laboratories at Harvard University studying the structure and function of the brain to better understand the causes of illnesses such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's and help develop treatments.

In 2020, based on research by Nobel laureate Dr. Eric Betzig from Michigan, ZEISS brought the Lattice Lightsheet 7 to the market, using a thin sheet of light to peer inside single living cells and revealing 3D shapes of cellular landmarks in unprecedented detail and producing 3D movies of live cells that enabled new ways of studying biological processes such as cell division.

ZEISS continues to inspire U.S. researchers today, working with scientists across multiple fields to transform questions into discoveries that shape the future.

"ZEISS has enabled scientists to see more, which empowers humanity to know more. Our partnerships in the United States reflect our commitment to transforming curiosity into meaningful discovery," says Brian Svedberg, President of ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions North America. "We are proud to stand in support of the scientific community as they push the boundaries of knowledge and drive progress that benefits us all."

Manufacturing technology driving precision for the semiconductor industry

For more than 50 years, ZEISS lithography optics, photomask and process control solutions have enabled chip manufacturers around the world to produce memories and processors that are even more powerful, energy-efficient and cost-effective, driving semiconductor technology forward to support a more digitalized life with smartphones, smart homes, and smart factories.

Since the 1970s, ZEISS has been partnering with major U.S. technology companies to help manufacture the solutions needed to live and thrive in the digital age. In 1977, ZEISS partnered with American company David Mann (later GCA) to produce the first wafer stepper worldwide which included the ZEISS S-Planar 10/0.28 lens to better manufacture integrated circuits. This technology supports the process of photolithography which is used to create millions of microscopic circuit elements on the surface of silicon wafers out of which chips are made.

In the following years, this development led to a boom in semiconductor manufacturing for ZEISS and its precision innovation has helped enable major U.S. manufacturers to create faster, smaller, more efficient technology, from home computers and laptops to cell phones and tablets. Today, ZEISS continues to advance the manufacturing of semiconductors, enabling the technology of the future.

"The semiconductor industry is a key pillar for ZEISS. For 100 years, ZEISS has been present where the story of microchip development was and still is being written: right in the heart of innovation in the United States. Together with American visionaries, we turn imagination into reality to shape the technologies and progress of tomorrow," says James Polcyn, Head of ZEISS Semiconductor Mask Solutions U.S.

Industrial solutions ensuring the quality of assembled products

ZEISS has been a leader in precision measurement since the early 1900s, designing and manufacturing instrumentation that helps ensure quality across industries. Technologies such as the first universal measuring microscope, introduced in 1926, have helped shape quality in the U.S. manufacturing industry. In the 1970s, ZEISS strengthened its commitment to advancing quality and excellence in the U.S. by establishing the Industrial Metrology division under Carl Zeiss, Inc., to supply newly introduced precision coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) to the American market. In 1989, ZEISS acquired Numerex, a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based manufacturer of bridge CMMs, allowing ZEISS to expand its footprint in the U.S. market and integrate Numerex's expertise into its portfolio, further advancing precision measurement technology. In 1994, ZEISS introduced the groundbreaking PRISMO CMM, enabling high-speed, shop-floor measurement, moving quality assurance processes out of dedicated quality rooms and closer to production lines. This innovation set new benchmarks for efficiency and accuracy in industrial metrology.

In the years to come, ZEISS strategically acquired two companies to build its leadership in precision measurement, including Coordinate Measurement Specialists (CMS), a company with deep automotive metrology expertise, and CAPTURE 3D, a leading provider of industrial 3D measurement solutions in the U.S. specializing in the sales and service of 3D optical metrology systems. ZEISS continues to set the standard for precision measurement and quality assurance, empowering manufacturers in a wide range of industries with its technology solutions, including: Automotive with precision measurement for gears, powertrain components, and body-in-white inspections; New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) with advanced solutions for battery manufacturing, electric-motor components, lightweight materials, and autonomous-driving systems; Aerospace by ensuring the quality of turbine blades, impellers, and other critical components; Medical Manufacturing with high-precision measurement and inspection of medical parts and devices; and Energy with quality assurance for components used in power generation and renewable energy systems.

"Manufacturing has long been the backbone of the U.S. economy. As a trusted leader in precision, ZEISS plays a vital role in preserving this legacy. By partnering with industries that enable daily life and drive our nation forward, we support customers in realizing their ambitions in decarbonization and digitalization. As we celebrate 100 years in the USA, we remain committed to strengthening manufacturing with cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions, and a focus on customer excellence," said Mark P. Smith, President, Head of IQS SSC US & Canada, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions.

Surgical technology enabling improved care for patients

ZEISS surgical precision technologies help enable doctors to improve the lives of their patients, from the preservation of vision and the field of dentistry, to fighting brain tumors. In 1953, ZEISS introduced the first surgical microscope to enable precision surgery, leading to widespread adoption in operating rooms across the U.S. and globally. These surgical microscopes have continued to improve, now incorporating robotics and ergonomics for better patient outcomes and a better experience for surgeons.

To support surgical outcomes and diagnoses, in the 1990s, ZEISS brought to the U.S. market a series of ophthalmic diagnostic and measurement devices that helped change how ophthalmologists and optometrists approach patient care, including an automated visual field testing device still used as the gold standard today, the first commercial optical coherence tomography device used to assess serious retinal diseases, and the ZEISS IOLMaster biometry device to measure the eye for intraocular lenses before cataract surgery.

ZEISS has continued to apply its innovative technology to patient care in new ways, finding new alternatives to standard surgical procedures, including laser vision correction and surgical cancer treatment. In 2016, ZEISS brought SMILE to the U.S., the first minimally invasive form of laser vision correction, which is faster, produces excellent visual outcomes, and may improve recovery time compared to other forms of laser correction. Since then, ZEISS has continued to build on this technology and is now able to correct multiple vision types. In 2025, ZEISS brought the INTRABEAM 700 treatment platform to the U.S. for intraoperative radiotherapy, using robotic-assisted precision and digital connectivity to seamlessly collaborate between neurosurgery and oncological therapy, reshaping the landscape of neuro tumor therapy.

Optical quality and mechanical features bring unmatched precision for nature lovers

Since the beginning of its operations on 5th Avenue in New York City, ZEISS binoculars, spotting scopes, and rifle scopes have offered the utmost value in optical quality and rugged durability. The ZEISS line of sports optics enables hunters and nature enthusiasts to explore the world around them in unparalleled detail and exceptional clarity.

In 1894, ZEISS began commercially manufacturing prism binoculars, which provided a more natural, three-dimensional view. By 1954, ZEISS introduced telescoping lenses, enabling more compact designs, and in 1969, the company launched pocket binoculars. In 2012, the company unveiled the Victory HT, offering an impressive 95% light transmission, and in 2022 launched the SFL line featuring an ultra-high-definition lens concept for unparalleled image clarity in an ultra-light, compact binocular. Equipped with ZEISS optics, outdoor enthusiasts experience unique and unforgettable moments in nature.

Since 1904, ZEISS has also been a trailblazer in hunting optics with the production of its first riflescope. In 1921, the company was awarded a patent for the first illuminated reticle for riflescopes, and a year later, it introduced two hunting riflescopes with variable magnification, combining high magnification with exceptional twilight performance. Since then, ZEISS has continued to introduce enhanced products that offer better visualization and mobility. More recently, in 2022, ZEISS unveiled the LRP line of first focal plane (FFP) riflescopes, catering to the growing precision shooting market. Today, ZEISS remains an innovation leader in sport optics, with an unwavering focus on exceptional optical quality, precision engineering, and rugged durability.

"As a trusted name in the outdoor industry for generations, ZEISS continues to deliver legendary sport optics that convey crisp, clear, and detailed images for hunting and nature observation. From rugged backcountry explorations to everyday adventures, our optics empower people to experience the natural world with exceptional clarity and color fidelity. Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing both our traditional optical systems and our growing range of digitally connected technologies, enhancing the way nature enthusiasts experience the outdoors," says Brian Immel, Vice President of ZEISS NA Hunt, Nature and Photography.

Consumer lenses protecting eyes while promoting clearer vision

From its earliest precision lenses to today's digitally connected vision solutions, ZEISS Vision has continuously pushed the boundaries of what's possible in eye care. In 2018, ZEISS Vision became the first to apply sunglass-level UV protection to clear, eyeglass lenses, offering the same level of defense as premium sunglasses by blocking UV rays before they reach the eye. Building on that legacy, ZEISS Vision introduced ZEISS DuraVision® Gold UV, a premium AR coating that delivers exceptional cleanability, clarity, durability, and a distinctive warm aesthetic gold tone.

Today, ZEISS eyeglass lenses reflect the company's ongoing commitment to precision, protection, and performance -- crafted to deliver exceptional optical quality and comfort for every wearer. From single vision and progressive designs to advanced photochromic and sun solutions, ZEISS Vision continues to shape the future of vision care in the U.S. and around the world.

"For a century, ZEISS has advanced the way Americans see the world -- from pioneering precision optics to redefining what's possible in eye care," says Gary Rosenblum, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Vision USA. "Our innovations in vision technology have improved lives, empowered eye care professionals, and set new standards for optical quality and protection. As we celebrate 100 years in the U.S., we're proud to continue shaping the future of vision with the same purpose and passion that brought us here."

For more information about the company's 100-year anniversary in the U.S. and to learn more about key milestones and the history of ZEISS in America, click here.

