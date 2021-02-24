Zeem Solutions Orders 30 GreenPower EV Stars for Los Angeles Area Operations

Zeem Solutions provides e-mobility logistics solutions for small, medium and large fleet operators across the United States, offering a comprehensive solution that includes the vehicle, maintenance, charging and infrastructure for one monthly cost. Zeem's order will consist of five different seating layouts, including wheelchair accessible units and also cargo configurations. The EV Stars sold to Zeem were previously on lease to Green Commuter.

Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower, commented, "Zeem Solutions is quickly becoming an industry household name for many fleets who are looking for a comprehensive EV Solution that includes charging, maintenance, and other services." Riley added, "While many folks are still in a holding pattern, Zeem is in growth mode and looking to capitalize in a market where demand is increasing daily."

Paul Gioupus, Co-founder and CEO of Zeem Solutions, added, "We are finally seeing businesses begin to open up and Zeem intends to be ahead of the wave." Gioupus continued, "We selected GreenPower for this project because of their flexibility in seating layouts and their ability to deliver in a timely manner."

GreenPower has leveraged its flagship EV Star Platform with six distinct models serving the cargo, delivery and micro transit markets. The EV Star is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2021 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

