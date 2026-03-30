Zanchin Automotive Group Establishes Scholarship Honouring Retiring Employee Carmen Scaglione

The "Car-Man" Charisma Automotive Award celebrates 38 years of dedicated service, charisma, and excellence in the automotive industry

VAUGHAN, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Zanchin Automotive Group, one of Canada's leading automotive dealership groups, is proud to announce the establishment of a new scholarship in honour of Carmen Scaglione, a long-time employee who is retiring after years of exceptional service. The award, officially named The "Car-Man" Charisma Automotive Award in Honour of Carmen Scaglione, will support the next generation of automotive professionals through Georgian College's Automotive Business School of Canada (ABSC).

ABOUT THE AWARD

Retiring Zanchin Automotive Group employee Carmen Scaglione (left) with founder Joe Zanchin, whose support of the new “Car-Man” Charisma Automotive Award will help students at Georgian College’s Automotive Business School of Canada pursue careers in the automotive industry. (CNW Group/Zanchin Automotive Group)

Presented annually to two full-time students enrolled in any year of a degree or diploma program at the Automotive Business School of Canada, the award recognizes recipients who demonstrate financial need while striving to embody a can-do spirit, a charismatic presence, and a commitment to excellence in automotive sales -- qualities that have come to define Carmen Scaglione's remarkable career. Zanchin has committed to funding the award for a minimum of five years representing a significant investment in the future of Canada's automotive talent.

"For 38 years, Carmen has been an integral part of the Zanchin family. In addition to being a top sales performer, he was renowned for his exceptional customer service. His energy, enthusiasm, and unwavering dedication to both our customers and our community have left a lasting impression on everyone around him. This scholarship is our way of ensuring that his legacy inspires the next generation of automotive professionals."

-- Joe Zanchin, Zanchin Automotive Group

HONOURING A LEGACY OF EXCELLENCE

Carmen Scaglione has spent his career demonstrating that great automotive sales is about more than transactions -- it's about relationships, trust, and a genuine passion for helping people. Known affectionately as "Car-Man," Carmen's charismatic approach and can-do attitude have made him a beloved figure among colleagues and customers alike. So much so in fact, Acura Canada recently announced plans to name a sales achievement award in his honour.

As he transitions into retirement, Zanchin Automotive Group celebrates his contributions and looks forward to watching his spirit live on through the students who receive this award.

ABOUT ZANCHIN AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Celebrating over 50 years in the automotive business, The Zanchin Automotive Group has earned the reputation of a trusted and transparent partner for automobile buyers in Ontario. Going above and beyond for our guests, we genuinely deliver a great buying, servicing and shopping experience. Founded in 1973 by Joe Zanchin, the Zanchin Automotive Group began with a single Honda store - Number 7 Honda in Woodbridge, Ontario. Today through years of dedication and hard work the Zanchin Automotive Group operates over 38 dealerships across Ontario representing over 19 of the finest brands in the market.

ABOUT THE AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS SCHOOL OF CANADA

The Automotive Business School of Canada (ABSC) at Georgian College is Canada's only dedicated automotive business school, offering degree and diploma programs that prepare students for careers across all sectors of the automotive industry. ABSC alumni go on to leadership roles in dealerships, finance, marketing, and beyond.

SOURCE Zanchin Automotive Group

Media Contact: Laura Zanchin, Zanchin Automotive Group, [email protected], https://www.zanchinauto.com/