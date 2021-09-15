Zalando celebrates one year of 'Drama-free' pre-owned fashion with a dedicated campaign to launch iconic celebrity styles.

WATCH FILMS HERE / IMAGES HERE / YOUTUBE HERE

PRE-OWNED INFOGRAPHIC HERE

Zalando, Europe's leading platform for fashion and lifestyle, launches its Pre-Owned Drama-free campaign, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its pre-owned category that allows customers to find unique items and trade-in their existing clothes through a convenient digital experience.

The campaign is brought to life through three Hero Films (Watch HERE), Directed by Alice Moitié and fronted by TikTok sensation Lubalin, Award-Winning singer Camille Lellouche and Italian Dancer, Valentina Vernia.

Launched today, the Pre-owned 'Drama-free' marketing initiative delivers a campaign inclusive of PR, Influencer, and Social Media and an ATL campaign in twelve markets, including Ireland, Italy and Spain. The TVC - directed by Alice Moitié - takes inspiration from the day-to-day challenges and 'dramas' that can be posed by pre-owned fashion, while showing how Zalando's Pre-owned category can offer a more simple and reliable experience. The same convenient delivery and return terms, coupled with easy payment methods, quality assured items and a smooth digital experience, all contribute to an elevated pre-owned fashion experience combined with Drama-Free convenience.

To further mark the first anniversary, a roster of top actors are contributing to the unique and fresh assortment of pre-owned products found on Zalando by trading in a limited number of iconic outfits, which fans can purchase on the site. The actors, no strangers to drama themselves, include of-the-moment Actor, Omar Rudberg, Actress and Singer, Julia Wieniawa, Actor and LGBTQA+ Activist, Lola Rodriguez, and Italian Actor, Pietro Turano. The collection of celebrity items will drop on 27th September, and fans can follow links on Zalando social channels to shop their heroes' original looks.

"Pre-owned plays a key role on our way to be the Starting Point for Fashion.", says Torben Hansen, VP Recommerce at Zalando."Over the past year, we have received very positive feedback for our Pre-owned category - customers enjoy the high level of comfort and convenience we offer. This is why we put our convenience proposition in the centre of our latest Pre-owned campaign. 'Drama Free' represents what our Pre-owned experience is all about - connecting the fun of fashion shopping, freshness and self-expression with more sustainable fashion consumption and unmatched convenience."

Natalie Wills, Director of Marketing at Zalando, says "Pre-Owned Drama-free" marks the next step of Zalando's Pre-Owned offering. With the campaign we want to showcase how Zalando Pre-Owned combines the curiosity and uniqueness of fashion shopping, alongside more sustainable practices. With all of this in mind, it has never been easier to buy or sell pre-owned fashion. We're hopeful that our campaign shows the ways Zalando Pre-Owned can help our customers to declutter and refresh their wardrobes while growing the prominence of pre-owned clothing in the fashion industry"

Visit Zalando Pre-owned: https://www.zalando.ie/campaigns/pre-owned-drama-free-w/

#ZalandoPreowned

For more information on Zalando Pre-Owned, read our FAQs HERE

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT ZALANDO:

Zalando (https://corporate.zalando.com) is Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to about 45 million active customers in 23 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world-famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe's most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact on people and the planet.

www.zalando.com

Instagram: @Zalando @zalando_beauty @zalando_man

ABOUT KOLLE REBBE:

The Pre-owned campaign was brought to life in collaboration with creative agency Kolle Rebbe. For over 25 years, Kolle Rebbe has been one of the most creative communication agencies in Germany, where strategists, creatives and specialists from all disciplines develop integrated communication solutions across media and country borders. 280 people from 20 nations also invent original products and support start-ups in the middle of Hamburg's iconic Speicherstadt. Kolle Rebbe is part of Accenture Interactive, the largest digital agency in the world, since 2018.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycvOLq0UPVA

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625372/Zalando_Pre_owned_Infographic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625373/Zalando_Valentina_Vernia.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625374/Zalando_Camille_Lellouche.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625375/Zalando_Lubalin.jpg

SOURCE Zalando

For further information: T: +44 (0)28 9039 5500, zalando.se

Related Links

zalando.se

