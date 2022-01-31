ZACAPA RESOURCES TO HOST LIVE CORPORATE WEBINAR

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Zacapa Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ZACA) ("Zacapa") is pleased to announce that Zacapa's Chief Executive Officer, Adam Melnik, will be presenting Zacapa's story, including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, while sharing its most recent investor presentation. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Adam Melnik , CEO & Director, will provide a corporate overview via a live presentation followed by live Q&A; and,

Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about Zacapa's drill programs, including the Red Top porphyry copper project in Arizona , which is currently being drilled.

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: [email protected].

About Zacapa Resources

Zacapa is a copper and gold focused mineral exploration company engaged in responsible exploration for the new energy economy. Its projects are concentrated in world class jurisdictions in the southwest U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The portfolio includes porphyry copper projects at Red Top, Pearl, and Dewdrop Moon and epithermal gold projects at South Bullfrog and Miller Mountain. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and mine permitting.

For more information, please visit www.zacaparesources.com. All documents are available on Zacapa's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements that pertain to the listing of the Common Shares on the Exchange, the engagement and services provided by RBM, the use of funds and Zacapa's strategy. Although Zacapa believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Zacapa Resources

For further information: Adam Melnik, Chief Executive Officer & Director, +1 604 227 5987, [email protected]; Investor Relations - United States: Trevor Brucato, Managing Director, RBMG - RB Milestone Group LLC, New York, NY & Stamford, CT, [email protected] | www.rbmilestone.com