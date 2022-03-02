ZACAPA RESOURCES PROVIDES EXPLORATION UPDATE ON MILLER MOUNTAIN PROJECT IN IDAHO

Reconnaissance mapping and sampling completed including 52 stream sediment samples, 725 soil samples, and 251 rock grab samples

Grab samples containing up to 19 g/t Au confirms high-grade outcropping mineralization

220 line-km magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey completed and being interpreted

Several new targets derived from 2021 exploration results

2022 exploration program to focus on drilling at the historic Miller and Specimen mines

Phase one drilling proposal for the Specimen Mine area accepted by U.S. Forest Service

"The results of our geochemical and geophysical surveys have confirmed historic reports of high-grade gold at surface and provided compelling targets for our inaugural drill campaign commencing this summer season," comments CEO and Director, Adam Melnik. "Our team has secured permission for important phase one drilling to follow-up excellent historic drilling intercepts at the Specimen Mine and intends to follow up with drilling at the historic Miller Mine for a total of up to 2,000 metres drilling in the initial program using low impact drilling technology."

About the Miller Mountain Epithermal Gold Project

The Miller Mountain epithermal gold project is located in the Miller Mountain Mining District along the highly prospective Trans-Challis fault system, twenty kilometres northeast of the Boise Basin District, which historically produced ~2.5Moz Au (Figure 4)2. Miller Mountain is comprised of 245 unpatented mining claims covering 5,103 acres (20.65 km2). Gold mineralization in the district is associated with large quartz veins and altered granodiorite wallrock with numerous occurrences through the project area. Miller Mountain is slated for drill testing in summer 2022.

About Zacapa Resources

Zacapa is a copper and gold focused mineral exploration company engaged in responsible exploration for the new energy economy. Its projects are concentrated in world class jurisdictions in the southwest U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The portfolio includes porphyry copper projects at Red Top, Pearl, and Dewdrop Moon, and epithermal gold projects at South Bullfrog and Miller Mountain. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

References 1 Close, T.J., 1993, Mineral Resources of the Red Mountain Roadless Area, Boise, Custer, and Valley Counties, Idaho: U.S. Bureau of Mines, Mineral Land Assessment Open File Report 4-93, 137 p. 2 Koschmann, A.H. and Bergendahl, M.H., 1968, Principal Gold-Producing Districts of the United States: US Geological Survey Professional Paper 610, 283 p.

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Daniel MacNeil, MSc., P. Geo., and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

