ZACAPA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM INDUCED POLARIZATION GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY AT SOUTH BULLFROG, NEVADA

High quality data retuned from 21.9 line-km induced polarization geophysical survey with multiple chargeability and conductivity anomalies

Shingleback target area anomaly closely associated with known surface geochemical anomalies and nearby historical workings

Geologists are in the field following-up the survey with mapping and sampling to refine drill targets

Anticipate rapid permitting process on exploration friendly Bureau of Land Management ground following finalization of hole locations

Zacapa's recently completed pole-dipole induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey (see March 23, 2022 press release) has returned several prospective geophysical features including one in an area already identified as highly prospective due to surface geochemical anomalies and outcropping rock units known to host gold deposits in the district. This high chargeability, low resistivity features along Line 1, in what has been termed the Shingleback prospect, occurs in an area with several historic shafts some of which appear to have been actively permitted as recently as 2015 (Figure 1). The coincidence of a strong chargeability feature adjacent to a highly resistive rocks can be an indication of hydrothermal alteration involving pyrite and silicification or clay alteration. Several deposits in the district are known to contain gold-bearing disseminated pyrite and abundant silicate alteration9,10. Initial geologic mapping in the Shingleback area has revealed a well-developed mineralized fault structure (Figure 2) with a chargeability high that appears to expand with depth. Zacapa's is actively mapping in this area and other significant zones of alteration along structures at the Cornerstone, Sledge, and Bottoms Up prospects with an emphasis on defining the ideal locations for initial drill testing.

"To have uncovered such an exciting target at an early stage in our exploration program is very encouraging. Alluvial cover makes South Bullfrog challenging to explore, but where others see difficulty we see opportunity, and the team has embraced the challenge and generated excellent results," commented Adam Melnik, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to further refining our understand of several other geophysical anomalies that lie under cover in the east and south of our property."

Beatty District Activity

On April 21, 2022, Augusta Gold ("Augusta") announced its intention to acquire the Reward gold project from Waterton Nevada Splitter LLC ("Waterton") for a total consideration of US$45 million.8

Reward has a historical M&I mineral resource estimate of 417 koz at 0.75 g/t gold, a P&P mineral reserve estimate of 377 koz at 0.82 g/t gold, and has received the necessary permits to proceed to construction of the project. The historical estimate of projected gold recoveries is 81%. Augusta plans to update the historical estimates and proceed with development of the Reward Project shortly thereafter. Augusta anticipates significant synergies with the Bullfrog gold project, which contains M&I mineral resources of 1.2 Moz at 0.53 g/t gold and inferred mineral resources of 258 koz at 0.48 g/t gold, just 7 miles to the west of Reward.8 Augusta has also increased its land position in the district (Figure 3).

About the South Bullfrog Gold Project

The South Bullfrog gold project is centrally located in the Beatty District in the heart of the Walker Lane Trend. The Beatty District has seen rapid increases in gold resources, currently over 8.6 million ounces of gold. Zacapa's project area is five kilometres south of AngloGold Ashanti's North Bullfrog development project which is anticipated to be operational in the next 3 years, and the central hub in a hub-and-spoke development scenario outlined by AngloGold Ashanti following its US$370M1 acquisition of Corvus Gold. AngloGold has stated that the combined assets will help the Beatty District become a large, long life, low-cost operation with the potential to develop Tier-1 "company making" mines (Figure 2)2. South Bullfrog is comprised of 488 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 9,900 acres with a clear path to value creation by executing rigorous exploration in the middle of an increasingly active district where major gold mining companies are actively acquiring property and developing new mines. South Bullfrog is slated for drilling in 2022.

About Zacapa Resources

Zacapa is a copper and gold focused mineral exploration company engaged in responsible exploration for the new energy economy. Its projects are concentrated in world class jurisdictions in the southwest U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The portfolio includes porphyry copper projects at Red Top, Pearl, and Dewdrop Moon, and epithermal gold projects at South Bullfrog and Miller Mountain. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

References

1 AngloGold Ashanti Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Corvus and Consolidate the Beatty District of Nevada, September 13, 2021 2 Corvus Gold and AngloGold Ashanti Announce Completion of Acquisition of Corvus by AngloGold Ashanti, January 18, 2022 3 References to other mines and deposits made in this news release provide context for the South Bullfrog Project, which occurs in a similar geologic setting, but this is not necessarily indicative that South Bullfrog hosts similar grades and tonnages of mineralization. 4 Augusta Gold Announces Significant Resource Update at Bullfrog of 1.2 M Oz Measured and Indicated and 0.26 M Oz Inferred Resource, March 10, 2022 5 North Bullfrog Project's, Preliminary Economic Assessment – Corvus Gold's Detailed Phase-1, Standalone, Near-Term Mine Development Plan in the Bullfrog Mining District, Nevada, October 7, 2020 6 Corvus Gold Announces Mother Lode Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for a Standalone Future Mining Expansion Project, in the Bullfrog Mining District, Nevada, October 7 2020 7 AngloGold Year End 2021 Results Report, February 22, 2022 8 Augusta Gold Acquires Fully Permitted Low-cost Heap Leach Gold Project Seven Miles From Its Bullfrog Project in Nevada, April 21, 2022 9 Bryan, R., 2017, Bullfrog Gold Corp. NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Bullfrog Gold Project Nye County, Nevada:Tetra Tech, Golden, Colorado, 93 p. 10 Cornwall, H.R. and Kleinhampl, F.J., 1964, Geology of Bullfrog Quadrangle and ore deposits related to Bullfrog Hills Caldera, Nye County, Nevada and Inyo County, California: US Geological Survey Professional Paper 454-J, 25 p.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Daniel MacNeil, MSc., P. Geo., and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

