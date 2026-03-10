YYC Food & Drink Experience Launches in Calgary This Weekend with 120 Participating Restaurants

News provided byCulinary Marketing Strategies
Mar 10, 2026, 10:30 ET
Calgary's premier citywide dining festival begins March 13 and runs for two weeks with prix fixe menus, exclusive chef events and downtown hotel packages.
CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Calgary's most anticipated annual dining festival is just days away. The YYC Food & Drink Experience (YYC EXP) officially launches Friday, March 13, 2026 and runs until March 29, 2026. This year's festival marks the largest lineup in the event's history, with 120 participating restaurants offering specially crafted prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus. Most three-course menus average $50 per person, while select gourmet experiences featuring five or more courses average $75 per person.
In addition, the festival will feature 12 exclusive chef-led events, including collaborations with Michelin-recognized and award-winning chefs, interactive cocktail classes and immersive themed dinners, including a visit from Top Chef Canada star Chef Coulson Armstrong.
Signature Events Include:
- March 13: YYC EXP Kickoff Event at Major Tom (invite only)
- March 17: Good Thief Pop-Up at Francine's (sold out)
- March 18: River Café hosts Penny Crown and Teatro
- March 19: Dinner to Shock Your Nonna at Charcut
- March 20: Knife Fight Vol. 3 – The Wilde on 27 vs. FinePrint
- March 22: Indigenous Dinner at SAM Centre and Maisie Eatery
- March 22–23: Thai-inspired dining with Nam Jim at Model Citizen
- March 24: New York, New York Michelin Collaboration at Penny Crown
- March 25: YYC EXP Cocktail Class at Barbarella
- March 27: Sip & Sample: Spring/Summer Menu Sneak Peek at Bow & Bend
- March 29: YYC EXP Finale at Teatro with Top Chef Canada's Coulson Armstrong
The March 22 Indigenous culinary experience will celebrate traditional cuisine reimagined by leading Indigenous chefs Shane Chartrand, Tawnya Brant and Scott Iserhoff, hosted by filmmaker and storyteller Cowboy Smithx.
For restaurant listings, chef events and reservations, visit YYCEXP.com.
About Culinary Marketing Strategies
YYC Food & Drink Experience is produced by Culinary Marketing Strategies, an award-winning culinary and experiential marketing firm based in Calgary that develops, designs and executes customized culinary marketing programs and experiences for clients in Canada, the US and internationally.
For more information, visit culinaryca.com
SOURCE Culinary Marketing Strategies
Media Contact: Rachel Redmond, [email protected], (403) 305 - 0503
Share this article