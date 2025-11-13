YW CALGARY MARKS 115 YEARS OF EMPOWERMENT WITH UPDATED HISTORY BOOK

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - YW Calgary proudly marks 115 years of empowering women and transforming community with the launch of its updated history book, Creating Cornerstones and Transforming Lives today at Lougheed House. This commemorative release captures the last 15 years of bold leadership, resilience and landmark moments--including one of Calgary's highest per-square-foot land sales and the creation of three new purpose-built spaces that reflect dignity and respect.

This milestone release will showcase stories of courage, innovation, and community transformation. The updated book chronicles how YW Calgary has responded to the evolving community needs with vision and action.

"The launch of this book is a celebration of community -from board members to alumni, donors and partners - who have each played a vital role in building a safer, more equitable Calgary," shares Sue Tomney, CEO of YW Calgary. "Together, we've created spaces that reflect dignity and respect, empowering the lives of women and their families."

With a 115-year legacy creating impact, YW Calgary continues to listen, innovate and lead. This updated history book is a tribute to the organization's unwavering commitment to supporting women and families through responsive programming, ongoing advocacy and nurturing strategic community partnerships.

About YW Calgary:

YW Calgary focuses on supporting women and their families to thrive, safely and equitably. With the support of our donors, government partners and other social agencies we provide an array of programs and services which focus on preventing incidents of domestic violence and trauma by building knowledge and skills to promote healthy relationships, mental wellness & financial resiliency, all while continuing to offer the critical supports women and their families need. We care about each other, our clients and our community and are driven by the lasting impact we have on women, their families and by extension, their community.

