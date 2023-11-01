Yuxiang Aquatic brand seafood balls recalled due to undeclared egg, fish, gluten, milk, and soy Français
01 Nov, 2023, 19:40 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -
Product: Oyster Balls, Shrimp Balls, Shrimp Balls with Cheese, Litchi Shrimp Balls
Issue:
Food - Allergen - Egg
Food - Allergen - Fish
Food - Allergen - Gluten
Food - Allergen - Milk
Food - Allergen – Soy
Distribution: British Columbia
Company information
Hong Dao Business Development Ltd.
Wilson Zhang
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
