Product: Oyster Balls, Shrimp Balls, Shrimp Balls with Cheese

Issue: Food - Allergen - Egg

Food - Allergen - Fish

Food - Allergen - Gluten

Food - Allergen - Milk

Food - Allergen - Soy

Distribution: British Columbia

Hong Dao Business Development Ltd.

Wilson Zhang

Email: [email protected]

