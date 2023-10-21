Yuxiang Aquatic brand Oyster Balls recalled due to undeclared egg, gluten, and milk Français

Product: Oyster Balls

Issue:  Food - Allergen - Egg
            Food - Allergen - Gluten
            Food - Allergen - Milk

Distribution: British Columbia

