YUMY CANDY BEGINS ITS USA LAUNCH INTO ONE OF THE LARGEST SUPERMARKET CHAINS IN NORTH AMERICA, ALBERTSONS

The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company"), Canada's first publicly traded low sugar, plant-based confectionery company, is pleased to announce the launch of its products into one of largest supermarket chain's in North America, Albertsons. Albertson's became the second largest supermarket chain in North America after merging with Safeway currently operating 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertson's, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. This achievement is part of the Company's US sales expansion plan to make its delicious and innovative candy products more accessible to consumers nationwide.

The Company has launched its products into locations across California with the intent to launch into additional States and SKUs over the next 12 months. The stores have opted in for a display shipper which showcases a feature stand for the Yumy products, achieving additional floor space and marketing for the brand while achieving a minimum order per store. Shoppers in-store will be able to purchase and enjoy the Yumy Candy products, specifically the Peach, and Strawberry Kiwi and Sour Watermelon bears.

In addition to the Albertson's location, a portfolio company Pavilions will be rolling out the products as well. Pavilions is a grocery store banner used by Vons, a supermarket division of Albertsons in Southern California. Pavilions markets are more upscale and feature a larger selection of organic food, wine, and other specialty foods. All Yumy products are vegan, low-sugar and gluten-free offering customers a healthier choice to traditional candy. The Company has established this valuable relationship in prediction of a successful launch into other retail chains within the Albertson's and Safeway group, in California as well as other regions within the United States. The Company aims to increase market share by partnering with this reputable company, which is well known in the grocery industry across North America.

"This is truly a milestone achievement for our company. Being on the shelves of one of the top grocers in North America as one of our first retailers is a sign of the strength of the Brand and quality of our products that we have built. We are thrilled to have our products accepted into Albertson's stores across California as this Segway's into a larger opportunity with the affiliated retail chains and other regions across the North America" said Erica Williams, CEO of The Yumy Candy Company. "Our sales and distribution partners truly believe our candy products offer a unique value proposition to our customers providing a healthier, better-tasting treat. We continue to see rapid acceptance into retail giants such as Albertson's, further proving demand for our better-for-you products in the grocery aisle."

The Company's health and wellness values align with recent ventures of Albertson's, providing even more room for growth and continued expansion within the chain. Albertson's recently launched Sincerely Health, a platform built in collaboration with healthcare providers, insurance companies and technology organizations who share a broader purpose to improve the health and well-being of every community they serve. The teams also gleaned valuable insights gathered from over 10,000 customers and associates.

"We are introducing Sincerely Health with a singular intention to improve lives," said Omer Gajial, Chief Digital Officer and EVP Health at Albertsons Cos. "As a grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to the health and wellness of our communities, we are empowering customers to have a connected and personalized view of their health across food, nutrition, activity, mental well-being and pharmacy services, enabling them to make more informed choices."

The launch of Yumy Candy products in Albertsons and Safeway stores is just the latest example of the company's continued growth and expansion. With a focus on innovation and quality, the Company is poised to become a leading player in the candy industry.

About Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

