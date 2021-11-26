Yumy Bear Rolls out into National Pharmacy Retailer with over 800 Locations Nationwide

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear" or the "Company") has received its initial purchase order for its low sugar "Better for You" confectionary at one of Canada's largest pharmacy chains. With over 800 stores across the country, this chain is one of Canada's leading independent pharmacy and drugstore retailers. Since being founded in 1981, the company has focused on building a national platform of community-based retail outlets designed to provide customers with exceptional service, products, and advice.

"To date, this is our company's largest retailer placement and accomplishment. This is a game changing vendor and will help take Yumy Bear to the next level. Rolling out into one of the nation's largest chains shows that there is an active gap in the confectionary space that we are filling. We expect to have high sell throughs and with this added store presence, be able to add more significant vendors to our company. We are very proud at the progress we have made in a short period, but we expect much more in the coming months," states CEO and Founder, Erica Williams.

The company's stores operate independently, and they range in size from small dispensaries to large-format home healthcare pharmacies. Each region has a Board of Directors as well as representation on the national Board of Directors. The company's business model is one of self-governance, where pharmacy owners are elected to serve on its regional Boards of Directors. This way, the needs of the owners are served by other owners, and not by a separate corporate entity. The success of this model has played an important part in the attracting of new members and its growing store count across the country.

"When we started Yumy Bear we knew pharmacies were going to be a key vendor. I am proud to say we have truly begun to execute our plan of rolling out into the top pharmacies in the nation. Being involved in the food industry for years now, I can truly say this is a milestone achievement for our company and is a great sign of things to come," states Director, Cassidy McCord.

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Erica Williams, CEO, Telephone: (604) 449-2026, Email: [email protected]