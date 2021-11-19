Yumy Bear Goods Receives Initial Purchase Order from Purity Life Health Products LP

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear Candy" or the "Company") has received its initial order from Canada's Leading distributor of health products and confectionary specialist Purity Life Distributor.

Purity Life established in 1984 has been proud to supply Canada with the highest quality natural healthy living products. With over 7,000 vendor locations it has become the leading supplier for many health foods and confectionery companies. Purity Life has been a main factor in establishing and distributing many great brands and companies in the confectionery space, such as Smart Sweets, which was recently acquired for $360 million. Purity is one of Smart Sweets main distributors in Canada, where Yumy Bear Goods will make its initial target market.

Purity Life supplies almost all major retailers in Canada such as Whole Foods, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, and many more. Many of these chains are the most significant chains in the country with retail sales and revenues in the billions.

"We are very excited to be working with Purity Life, an established leader in the "Good For You" confectionary space. After many talks with management, we are happy to find a group just as passionate about our product as we are. Furthermore, we are very excited about the potential growth between us as we expect to be in thousands of retail locations in the next 12 months through their distribution channel. Between Purity Life and our existing retail distribution we are aiming to be the leading confectionery company in the space" states CEO, Erica Williams.

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Yumy Bear Goods Inc.

For further information: YUMY BEAR GOODS INC., Erica Williams, CEO, Telephone: (604) 449-2026, Email: [email protected]