YUMY BEAR GOODS INC. RECEIVES ORDER FROM CANADA'S LARGEST SUPPLEMENT CHAIN POPEYE'S SUPPLEMENTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear" or the "Company") has received its rollout order for its low sugar Better for You Peach, Strawberry Kiwi, and Sour Watermelon gummies at Canada's largest supplement chain. With over 140 stores across the country, this chain is one of Canada's leading stores in sales, volume, and locations. Since being founded in 1989, Popeye's Supplements has had an explosive growth in locations and has created a strong relationship with all its retail customers.

"This is another major milestone for our company, I have been a long-time customer of Popeye's Supplements, and its an honour to be in our nation's largest supplement chain. Over the most recent months, we have been approaching several of our nation's top retailers in multiple categories and have been welcomed with open arms. If we are able to continue at the rate of our existing expansion, I feel Yumy Bear will be in almost all major retailers in the coming year," stated Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Erica Williams.

Popeye's Supplements is Canada's first sports nutritional retail outlet. Their company focuses on offering customers superior retail service and quality products at the "Guaranteed Lowest Prices in Canada." With consumer consumption rapidly changing to an added focus on health and performance, Popeye's Supplements has established and cemented itself as the leading retailer for most health-conscious consumers.

"The products that we look to make at Yumy Bear are dynamic and fit a wide selection of retailers. Over the forthcoming months, we have significant marketing and retail outreach programs that will introduce our multifaceted products to a variety of retailers and vendors in and outside of the conventional food and convenience industry. We look forward to sharing Yumy Bear's products with our consumers and investors in the upcoming period," states director, Cassidy McCord.

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

