YUMY BEAR GOODS INC GETS HACCP APPROVAL IN PREPERATION FOR LARGE SCALE RETAIL CUSTOMERS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear" or the "Company") one of Canada's leading Better-for-You Candy Companies announces it has recently received the internationally recognized 'Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points' (HACCP) certification in the field of food safety and quality control. HACCP is required by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in all federally registered establishments where food is manufactured for human consumption.

"We are proud to add this certification to the many certifications our company already has. People today are looking for brands that meet all the standards. We have been committed to the highest standards of food quality and safety, and this certification continues to show our commitment to our customers and distribution partners," said Cassidy McCord, Director.

HACCP is a prerequisite for many large retailers, national and international to onboard the product. After discussions with multiple buyers of large retailers looking to onboard the product, the Company went forward with its certification process. With HACCP, the Company can now plan to produce even larger quantities to meet significant over demand for the product coming from these retailers.

The certification was given by HACCP Canada, which benchmarks to the standards of the World Health Organization and the CFIA, known as an organization, that is dedicated to safeguarding food, animals, and plants, which enhances the health and well-being of Canada's people, environment, and economy. HACCP certification is a tool to help identify and control food safety hazards that may occur within the food business. It is also a management system that recognizes that a food business has developed, documented, and implemented systems and procedures in accordance with HACCP.

"After in depth talks with many food experts, HACCP is a prerequisite for many large retailers to onboard products. Having this certification for our product will open new doors for Yumy to deliver to some of the "large scale" interest in our products. In the coming months, we expect our sales team and distributors to focus on large banner retailers, thereby growing the Company's brand presence and revenues," said Erica Williams, CEO/Founder.

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

