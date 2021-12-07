Yumy Bear Goods Inc. Expands Product Line and Expands its Business to a Complete Better-For-You Confectionery Company

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear" or the "Company") an affordable "Better for You" low sugar plant-based confectionery company, is pleased to announce the expansion of its confectionary product line beyond gummy products to become an all-encompassing confectionery company.

Yumy Bear expanded product line will include lollipops, chews, and hard candy logs. This will be the Company's first foray into these popular categories. The Company will be creating these products through partnerships with well-known research and development teams in the confectionery space with over 90 years of experience. The products will be an improvement on current products in the market carrying less sugar and less calories than its competitors. The Company will initially pilot 200,000lbs of products targeting to be ready for large scale distribution as the Company anticipates strong demand. The candies will be free from sugar alcohols, added sugars, and artificial sweeteners.

"We are excited to finally expand our product line into hard candies and chews. We've had a tremendous amount of success with our gummies over the last few months so we have decided to expand our product line to meet the significant number of requests for hard candies. We feel by adding additional SKUs to our company we will significantly increase our revenue. When we launched Yumy Bear, we knew it was our overall goal to expand our company to all candies as the movement of health and nutrition continues to grow. In the coming year, we look to take market share of all significant confectionery products," states Erica Williams, CEO of the Company.

The Company would also like to announce it is undergoing the process of changing its name to The Yumy Candy Company Inc.

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

