Yumy Bear Goods Further Expands its Retail Presence and Receives Order from Premier Pharmacy Pure Integrative Pharmacy

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear" or the "Company") has begun selling its low sugar "Better for You" candy at Pure Integrative Pharmacy Chain. Pure Integrative Pharmacy is an actively growing pharmaceutical chain that was founded in 1999 and has 17 retail locations. Pure Integrative Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy with a focus on evidence-based modalities of medicine in a way that optimizes the health and wellness brands in British Columbia. Pure Pharmacy is also a subsidiary of one of Canada's largest conglomerates which operates more than 250 locations of various industries, having over 45,000 employees and annual sales north of $10 billion. The total size of the umbrella company has over 45,000 employees and annual sales north of $10 billion.

The launch into Pure Integrative Pharmacy continues Yumy Bear's focus on pharmacies and further pushing its product into some of the world's largest conglomerates. The Company will continue to expand its footprint in the pharmaceutical industry as it provides a great way for their patients to optimize their health and diets.

"This furthers our retail presence of our products into pharmacies and furthers the sentiment that Yumy Bear is the perfect grab-and-go product that retailers and consumers alike are looking for. Pure pharmacies believe healthier, and natural products are crucial to a great overall well-being in their patients. Our products are a perfect substitute to existing brands to optimize patients' health," states Chief Executive Officer, Erica Williams.

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

