YUMY BEAR GOODS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ONE OF CANADAS TOP ONLINE RETAILERS WELL.CA

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear" or the "Company") has begun selling its low sugar "Better for You" candy on online Canadian retailer Well.ca. Well.ca was founded in 2008 and has grown into one of the largest online retailers in Canada specializing in health, beauty, baby, home, and green and natural products. They carry over 40,000 different products on their online store.

Well.ca is a subsidiary of McKesson Corporation. McKesson Corporation is the 7th largest Fortune 500 company in the United States. The company distributes pharmaceuticals and provides health information technology, medical supplies, and care management tools. In addition, McKesson Canada owns Rexall Pharmacy Group, the second largest retail pharmacy chain in Canada with 430 locations. Well.ca partners with Rexall for distribution of products ordered through the online retailer.

"We are excited to partner with Well.ca to launch into one of the largest online retailers in Canada that specializes in health and wellness. Well.ca has a large clientele of users looking for healthy delicious products just like ours. Since its launch, Well.ca has grown into one of the most trusted locations for health and natural products and we are proud to partner with them, the McKesson Corporation, and Rexall. In the coming months, we will be looking to further our relationship with the parent companies and hopefully gain substantial shelf space" states Chief Executive Officer, Erica Williams.

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

