YUMY BEAR CHANGES NAME TO THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY INC.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear" or the "Company") has received approval from the CSE for their name change to "The Yumy Candy Company Inc.". The board of directors of the company have approved the name change and the company has successfully reserved the name The Yumy Candy Company Inc. with the British Columbia Corporate Registry. The CSE will issue a bulletin advising of the effective date for trading under the new name and stock symbol. The Company has reserved the stock symbol "TYUM" in connection with the name change.

Action is required from shareholders in connection with the proposed name change. Issued certificates representing commons shares of the company will affected by the change of name and will need to be exchanged. The transfer agent of the company will be mailing a letter of transmittal to the registered address of the shareholder, in which the shareholder will have to fill in and return to the transfer agent to receive a revised certificate with the company's new name. The company encourages shareholders to contact their broker or agents with any questions regarding the proposed name change.

"The Yumy Candy Company Inc. better reflects the direction of our Company as we look to make an impact on the global consumption of candy. Leading competitors such as Haribo and Hershey's are beginning to increase their line up in the sugar free direction as these conglomerates begin to take notice of consumers consumption habits. Being first to space and a relatively smaller company will allow us to transition quickly and grab significant market share of respective categories of confectionery. In the coming period we will be looking to launch a line of different SKUs making the transformation to an all-inclusive confectionery heading into 2022. We are very excited to see the potential of our new products and we expect to have them on shelves soon at the same locations as our Yumy Bears. As we continue to increase our shareholder value, we are enthusiastic about the Company's plans for 2022," says Erica Williams, CEO and director.

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

