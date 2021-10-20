Yumy Bear Announces New Distribution Partnership with Star Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear Candy" or the "Company"), an affordable low sugar plant based confectionery company has entered into a new partnership agreement with Star Marketing Distribution ("Star Marketing").

Star Marketing has been one of Canada's premier food distribution services delivering high-quality products with integrity for over 40 years. The distributor carries multiple globally revered brands such as Whittaker's Chocolate, Kernels Popcorn and many others. With extensive experience in the consumer-packaged space, Star Marketing has multiple long-term relations with major grocery chains such as Sobeys, Save On Foods and Whole Foods.

"This is a significant step forward for the team here at Yumy Bear and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Star Marketing,'' states Erica Williams, Chief Executive Officer. "We have diligently been looking to partner with distributors with strong retail relationships, and Star Marketing brings that to the table. With Star Marketing, we will be seeing a significant growth in sales in the coming future and an increased share of the confectionary market."

Through the distribution partnership Star Marketing will be carrying the Company's full product line: Strawberry Kiwi, Peach, and Sour Watermelon.

"As a leading specialty, natural and organic distributor in Canada, Star Marketing is extremely pleased to be adding Yumy Bear to its portfolio of brands. We currently carry multiple confectionary/snacking brands, and therefore have multiple long-standing relations with many buyers in that category. We feel Yumy Bear is a new and innovative product that will check a lot boxes for consumers and differentiating it from many of the current products on shelves." states Kyle Leslie, President of Star Marketing."

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information: YUMY BEAR GOODS INC. Erica Williams, CEO, Telephone: (604) 449-2026, Email: [email protected]