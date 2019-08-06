Youth Leadership Workshop at the RCMP Academy

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/news/2019/youth-leadership-workshop-the-rcmp-academy

OTTAWA, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - This week, selected youth from across Canada will have an opportunity to learn how to help make their communities safer at the RCMP Academy, "Depot" Division in Regina, Saskatchewan.

The RCMP is hosting a Youth Leadership Workshop from August 5 to 11, 2019, for thirteen grades 9 to 12 students. Each participant will be accompanied by an RCMP mentor from their community.

During the workshop, the participants will work with their mentor to develop action plans that will help address a youth crime or victimization issue in their community. When they return to their communities, they will work to implement these action plans with support from their local RCMP detachment.

Youth will take part in interactive sessions on topics such as reconciliation, mental health, bullying, diversity and inclusion, substance misuse and healthy relationships. They will also get to hear from well-known guest speakers, all while experiencing life at Depot.

Quote

"I think it's important for young people to understand that they are important. They are our future, and their voices matter to us."

- Constable Craig Nelson, August 2018 workshop participant, "K" Division, Alberta

Quick facts

Supporting youth is a strategic priority of the RCMP.

The RCMP strives to give youth positive learning experiences and interactions with police officers.

Through the workshop, youth develop skills and gain knowledge that help them become active partners in helping keep Canadian communities safe.

The RCMP has been hosting Youth Leadership Workshops since 2011.

Associated links

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

