YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS ANNOUNCES JAKOB RIPSHTEIN APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE: YOUR) (OTC: YOURF) (FSE: HOB) (the "Company" or "YourWay"), a multi-state and consumer-centric House of Brands committed to redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact, today announced Jakob Ripshtein has been appointed Executive Chairman of the company, effective immediately.

"I am looking forward to playing a more hands-on role in overseeing the rollout of our strategic vision." said Mr. Ripshtein, "It is an exciting time at YourWay as we prepare for expansion into new markets, categories and introduce new brands to consumers."

Mr. Ripshtein was elected Chairman of the Board of YourWay in 2021. He previously served as the President of Aphria Inc., now Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), where he was responsible for corporate strategy, marketing, and sales. Prior to that, he was President of Diageo Canada, before becoming North American CFO for Diageo (NYSE:DEO). Diageo is one of the largest beverage companies with over 200 outstanding brands, sold in 180 countries at almost every price point, in every category to meet consumer demand.

"Jakob is someone who started his career in finance, spent many years building great CPG brands, and then helped launch one of the leading cannabis companies in the industry," said Jake Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of YourWay. "We are delighted to have Jakob playing a more active role in helping guide YourWay on its path to building the leading consumer-centric portfolio of cannabis brands globally."

In his newly created position as Executive Chairman, Mr. Ripshtein will provide enhanced leadership in several areas, including governance, finance, M&A, and commercial strategy.

About YourWay Cannabis Brands

YourWay is a publicly-traded, multi-state and consumer-centric House of Brands committed to redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact, with sales and operations in Arizona and California. Through building their own brands, partnering with others, and supporting retail partners house brand strategy, they are dedicated to expanding their reach; remolding the cannabis industry and ultimately, redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact.

YourWay aims to connect with the cannabis consumer on a deeper level, utilizing decades of brand-building expertise and an integral understanding of the customer experience to create an intuitive suite of branded products that closely aligns with consumer need states. The YourWay portfolio is an all-encompassing house of brands designed to create a sense of belonging for every cannabis consumer regardless of their relationship with the plant. Please visit www.yourwaycannabis.com or follow on Twitter at @yourwaycannabis for the latest news and information about YourWay and its brands.

Website: www.yourwaycannabis.com

