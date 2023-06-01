Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund ("YMPSF") is pleased to announce the continuation of its scholarship program in 2023, with $200,000+ in scholarships to be given directly to students studying earth sciences in Canada

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's mining industry needs a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and these scholarships recognize the qualities integral to developing mining and exploration companies. Each of YMPSF's scholarships is unique, and awards include cash incentives and internships with certain donor partners. Applicants will be considered based on academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, and submissions demonstrating innovative ideas and a commitment to a career in mining.

YMPSF's mandate is to attract young people to Canada's exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences post-secondary programs. YMPSF is a volunteer-based organization with 100% of its donations from partners awarded directly to the student scholarship recipients.

Best of luck to all students!

YMPSF 2023 Available Scholarships (Apply Here)

Appian Capital Advisory Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $15,000 scholarship funded by Appian will be provided to a student enrolled in an MSc or PhD degree in Finance, Geology, or Engineering with a focus on the mining industry at a University in Canada.

Appian Capital Advisory Mining Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarships funded by Appian will be provided to students enrolled in Finance, Geology, Engineering or mining-related earth sciences program at a post-secondary school in Canada (excluding Quebec) and a Post-secondary school within Quebec.

Barrick Gold's Peter Munk Scholarship – 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship in partnership with Barrick and an interview for an internship with Barrick will be awarded to a student who embodies Peter Munk's entrepreneurial spirit.

The Agnico Eagle Perseverance/Kajussissimainarniq Scholarship – 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship in partnership with Agnico Eagle and an interview for an internship with Agnico Eagle will be awarded to a Nunavut Inuit student pursuing a career in mining.

Alamos Gold's Student in Mining (Northern Ontario) Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a student enrolled in a mining-related program at a Canadian post-secondary education institution. Students must either study at an institution located in Northern Ontario or reside in Northern Ontario.

Alamos Gold's Student in Mining (Financial Need) Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarship to a student enrolled in a mining-related program at a Canadian university. Students must provide a statement of financial need to be eligible for this scholarship.

O3 Quebec Mining Scholarship – 1 x $15,000

One $15,000 scholarship to an exceptional student in their second, third or fourth year in a mining-related program at a French-language post-secondary institution in Quebec.

B2Gold's Women in Exploration Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a female student enrolled in a Geology program in the Vancouver area. Students must demonstrate that they are pursuing a career in the mining industry and participate in activities or organizations that align with B2Gold's vision and values of maintaining high environmental stewardship and social responsibility standards.

B2Gold's Indigenous Mining and Exploration Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to an indigenous student enrolled in a mining or exploration program in Canada for the 2023-2024 year. Students must demonstrate that they are pursuing a career in the mining industry and participate in activities or organizations that align with B2Gold's vision and values of maintaining high environmental stewardship and social responsibility standards.

Joan Margaret Stewart Newcomers to Canada Scholarship – 2 x $2,500

Two $2,500 scholarships to international students demonstrating a financial need and are enrolled in an earth sciences program at a Canadian post-secondary educational institution. Applicants should be in their second, third or fourth year of study.

Equinox Gold's BC Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5,000, 2 x $2,500

One $5,000 scholarship, and two $2,500 scholarships to students enrolled for the 2023/2024 year in a mining-specific program who is a resident of British Columbia or enrolled at a post-secondary educational institution in British Columbia.

Equinox Gold's Northwestern Ontario Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5,000, 2 x $2,500

One $5,000 scholarship, and two $2,500 scholarships to students enrolled for the 2023/2024 year in a mining-specific program at Lakehead University or who is a resident of the Kenora, Rainy River, or Thunder Bay districts.

Gold Royalty Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a remarkable student enrolled in a geology or earth sciences related program at a Canadian University for the 2023-2024 academic year.

IAMGOLD's Newcomers to Canada Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a first-generation Canadian student currently enrolled in a mining-specific undergraduate program at a Canadian university. Students must be enrolled for the 2023/2024 academic year. The top 2 candidates will meet with an executive panel.

IAMGOLD's Young Female Mining Professionals Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a female-identifying student currently enrolled in a mining-specific undergraduate program at a Canadian university. Students must be enrolled for the 2023/2024 academic year. The top 2 candidates will meet with an executive panel.

Kinross Student in Mining Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarships (one for male and one for female), funded by Kinross, will be awarded to full-time undergraduate students attending any Canadian university and studying a technical mining field such as mining engineering, geotechnical engineering, metallurgy, geological engineering, and geology. An internship interview opportunity will be provided.

Okane Sustainable Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a full-time undergraduate student attending any Canadian university in their second, third, or fourth year in a mining or environmental related program. The right candidate will demonstrate behaviors that are indicative of Okane's core values and our purpose to, "Help Create a Better Tomorrow".

Ore Group Indigenous Mining Scholarships – 5 x $2,000

With funding from Ore Group portfolio companies, five $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to exceptional Indigenous students registered at a Canadian post-secondary institution. A scholarship will be awarded to students residing in British Columbia (American Eagle Gold), Saskatchewan (Baselode Energy), Manitoba (Metal Energy), and two students in Ontario (Orefinders and Mistango).

QC Copper & Gold Quebec Indigenous Mining Scholarship – 1 x $2,500

One $2,500 scholarship to an exceptional indigenous student enrolled in a mining-related program at a French-language post-secondary institution in Quebec.

Sprott Inc. Environment, Social, and Governance Scholarship– 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship funded by Sprott to a student enrolled in Finance, Geology, Engineering or mining-related earth sciences program at post-secondary school in Canada.

The Northern Miner Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to an exceptional student enrolled in a mining-specific program at a Canadian university for the 2023-2024 academic year.

TD Securities Mining Capital Markets Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to exceptional male and female students currently in a mining-specific undergraduate program at a Canadian university with a strong interest in capital markets. In addition, the recipient may be provided an opportunity to interview for a 4-month paid internship position with TD Securities' Global Mining Investment Banking team.

Triple Flag Young Mining Scholarship – 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to an exceptional third- or fourth-year student enrolled in a mining-related undergraduate program at a Canadian university with a demonstratable involvement in activities aligned with environmental stewardship and social responsibility values.

Pan American Silver's Student in Mining Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarships funded by Pan America will be provided to an extraordinary, aspiring industry professional enrolled in a mining-related program via an innovative one-page creation.

Mining Lottery Scholarship (the "Lottery") ( Apply Here )

The Lottery aims to attract and develop Canada's best and brightest to further their education within the natural resource industry. The individual grants from the Lottery will be $500, with the sole criteria being confirmed current enrollment in an earth sciences or mining engineering program at a Canadian post-secondary institution. Winners of the Lottery will be selected at random. YMPSF would like to thank Kinross, Sprott Precious Metals, and YMP Toronto for their generous support in seeding the Lottery. The Lottery is funded with a minimum of $5,000 for ten students.

Attention students: How to apply to the YMP Scholarship Fund

Scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing a career in the mining industry and are enrolled in mining-related programs for the 2023/2024 academic year at Canadian universities. The deadline to apply for most of the scholarships is August 31, 2023, at midnight. Winners of all awards will be announced in October 2023.

For full details on applying to the YMP Scholarships, please click here.

About YMP Scholarship Fund

YMPSF donates 100% of donor funds to students via its scholarship program. YMPSF is a registered Canadian charity that is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations who would like to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact YMPSF directly at [email protected] .

www.ympscholarships.com

