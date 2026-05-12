You've Bin Asking: Recycle Everywhere Responds to Manitobans with Province-Wide Bin Giveaway

WINNIPEG, MB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Manitobans are recycling, but the latest research shows that convenience and access remain key barriers to recycling empty beverage containers in every situation.

That is why Recycle Everywhere is launching You've Bin Asking, a province-wide bin giveaway initiative that will bring free recycling bins to communities across Manitoba this spring and summer.

Photo for Inline (CNW Group/Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association)

Recent consumer research commissioned by the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association (CBCRA) found that 91 per cent of Manitobans recycle at least some eligible items at home, including empty beverage containers. However, the research also found that barriers remain. Among Manitobans who do not recycle all eligible beverage containers at home, 16 per cent say their beverage recycling container gets too full. When away from home, lack of access is an even bigger barrier, with 39 per cent citing a lack of beverage container recycling bins as a reason they do not always recycle.

"There are more than 85,000 Recycle Everywhere bins already in place across Manitoba, one for every 17 Manitobans, and the province has reached a 75 per cent recovery rate for beverage containers," said Ken Friesen, Executive Director at CBCRA. "But the research tells us there is still more we can do to make recycling easier and more convenient. You've Bin Asking is about listening to Manitobans and helping them recycle empty beverage containers wherever they are, at home, at work, and on the go."

Through spring and summer, Recycle Everywhere will host a series of pop-up bin giveaways in communities across Manitoba. Planned stops include Winnipeg, Gimli, Steinbach, Brandon, Thompson and southern Manitoba, with full event details, dates and updates available at recycleeverywhere.ca/youvebinasking.

Manitobans will be able to access different recycling options through the initiative, including bins suited to single-family households, pop-up bin bags for use on the go, and bins designed for multi-family settings such as condos, apartments and mixed-use spaces.

"This initiative was developed directly from listening to Manitobans," said Jill Knaggs, Director of Stakeholder Relations at CBCRA. "Most people in our province already understand the importance of recycling, and many are doing their part. Our role is to continue removing barriers, improving access and making beverage container recycling as easy as possible."

In addition to improving access to recycling options for empty beverage containers, the program is intended to raise awareness, support participation and reinforce Recycle Everywhere's role as a responsive, province-wide recycling program.

About CBCRA/Recycle EverywhereThe Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association (CBCRA) is a not-for-profit, industry-funded organization dedicated to promoting and facilitating the recycling of beverage containers in Manitoba. CBCRA, which operates the Recycle Everywhere program, works collaboratively with stakeholders to develop and implement effective recycling programs, with the goal of reducing environmental impact and promoting a circular economy.

SOURCE Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association

Jill Knaggs, Director of Stakeholder Relations, [email protected].