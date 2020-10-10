You're Not Alone on World Mental Health Day

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Chris was first diagnosed with ADHD (or "spirited energy" as his mother fondly referred to it) in Grade 2, and years later with anxiety. He's since channeled that energy into a successful career as a Travel Blogger, writer, and contributor to Okay Movement.

"On Okay Movement and my blog, I talk about how ADHD can be a gift, not just a curse," says Chris, of his messages on the site and to his over 16,000 Instagram followers. "Building awareness helps break the stigma around mental health issues and helps normalize asking for help and talking about what you're going through."

Founded in 2018 by Peersway, Okay Movement is a not-for-profit online platform that serves as a community where young adults can share their thoughts and feelings about their mental health in a safe and inclusive space. Intended to help break the stigma around mental health illness, those struggling can feel supported and know they are not alone. Each year, the awareness campaign for Okay Movement coincides with World Mental Health Day on October 10.

"I noticed that Influencers would often stop posting content on their IG account and after a few weeks, come back online and talk about their struggles with mental health. I heard phrases like 'I was struggling', 'I felt exhausted', 'I needed to focus on my mental health', etc.," says Arnab Majumdar, Founder and CEO of Peersway, of many within Peersway's network of over 5,000 Nano Influencers. "This kept happening again and again, to the point that as a founder of an Influencer marketing platform, I had to raise awareness about this issue."

To date, Okay Movement has reached 800,000 young adults, with a goal to reach thousands more. Concludes Majumdar, "I believe in the power of Social Media Influencers and their pivotal role in eliminating the stigma around mental health. I want Okay Movement to become the platform that brings together Social Media Influencers across the world, building on this online community where people from any background can join and safely share their stories."

