You could win 1 of 100 Retro Laker Coolers. BYO ice.

Find an exclusive pin code to win 1 of 100 Retro Laker Coolers in 15x355ml can packs of Laker Lager and Laker Ice

Go for double the luck for just $49 with Laker's 30-can pack up offer

with Laker's 30-can pack up offer Contest runs May 9 to September 23, 2022 .

As the lake gets warmer, Laker wants to make sure your beer stays cold and refreshing. Specially marked 15x355ml can packs of Laker Lager and Laker Ice will feature an exclusive pin code to win 1 of 100 Retro Laker Coolers to keep your beer chilled in style. Enter the pin code found inside the box online at www.lakercontest.com and keep some beer ready to be raised in celebration.

You can double your value, and your chances to win, with Laker's Buy Two Save $10 30-can pack-up deal. This offer lets you take home 30 cans and two pin codes to enter for the Retro Cooler Sweepstakes.

"We're so excited to be holding this contest! The Retro Cooler has a classic Laker feel, and will keep your Laker chilling on the dock all summer long!," said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marking. "It's the perfect time to share our pack-up offer as well. Ontarians can take advantage of a great quality brew at an even better price, with the bonus chance to reel in an awesome prize.

Specially marked cases will be available at The Beer Store, LCBO combo stores and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store early Jun. Contest runs through September 23, 2022.

Pick up a pack or two of Laker on your next trip out and you might end up with an extra cool place to keep all that beer.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Kim Mannerow, Waterloo Brewing, Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732, x105, [email protected]