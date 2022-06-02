You Can Play Project Closes the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

Jun 02, 2022, 17:00 ET

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - David Palumbo, Partner, Baker & McKenzie LLP, Board Member, You Can Play Project (YCP), and his team joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate You Can Play's 10 years of inclusivity and the start of Pride Month, and to close the market.

TMX Group celebrates the You Can Play Project on 10 years of inclusivity and belonging in sports
TMX Group celebrates the You Can Play Project on 10 years of inclusivity and belonging in sports

The You Can Play Project works to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ2S athletes, coaches and fans. They achieve this by creating a community of allies that is able to foster a true sense of belonging. You Can Play seeks to challenge the culture of locker rooms and spectator areas by developing a culture of respect.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Joel Ducey, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Toronto Stock Exchange