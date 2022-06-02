You Can Play Project Closes the Market
TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - David Palumbo, Partner, Baker & McKenzie LLP, Board Member, You Can Play Project (YCP), and his team joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate You Can Play's 10 years of inclusivity and the start of Pride Month, and to close the market.
The You Can Play Project works to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ2S athletes, coaches and fans. They achieve this by creating a community of allies that is able to foster a true sense of belonging. You Can Play seeks to challenge the culture of locker rooms and spectator areas by developing a culture of respect.
