Yoto Partners with Indigo to Bring Award-Winning Audio Players to Even More Families Across Canada

Yoto launches in 90 Indigo stores nationwide and online at indigo.ca, marking Yoto's largest retail expansion in Canada to date

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Yoto, the interactive audio platform for kids, today announced a new retail partnership with Indigo, Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer. Starting today, Yoto's screen-free audio players and expansive library of stories, music, learning content and accessories will be available in 90 Indigo stores across the country and online at indigo.ca, marking Yoto's largest retail expansion in Canada to date.

Photo Credit: Yoto

Designed to put kids safely in control of their own listening, learning, and play, Yoto's screen-free players -- the Yoto Player and the Yoto Mini -- have no cameras, no microphones, and no ads. Through an ever-growing library of physical audio cards, Yoto offers content for kids aged 0-12+ featuring classic titles from Roald Dahl, C.S. Lewis, and A.A. Milne, to amazing albums from The Beatles, The Spice Girls, and Olivia Dean, plus original titles from Yoto Originals. The partnership brings this catalogue, along with Yoto's players and accessories, to Indigo's Kids department in stores nationwide and to indigo.ca.

The launch comes as Canadian parents increasingly look for ways to give kids more independent, screen-free play at home and on the go, and reflects Indigo's continued investment in curating standout products for families across its Kids and Baby departments.

"There's a real magic in watching a child get lost deep in a story on their own terms; no screen, no prompts, just their own imagination at work," said Karen Zakeri, Country Manager, Canada, Yoto. "Indigo has been helping Canadian families find that magic for decades. We're so excited to join them in that mission."

"Indigo has always believed in the power of stories to spark imagination and connection -- whether they're read or heard. We're thrilled to welcome Yoto into our stores, giving Canadian families a screen-free way to bring more of that discovery into their everyday lives," said Nicole Savo, Kids Senior Category Manager, Indigo.

Yoto products will be available in Indigo's Kids department in 90 stores across Canada and for purchase online at indigo.ca beginning August 5, 2026.

For more information, visit ca.yotoplay.com or indigo.ca

About Yoto

Yoto is an interactive audio platform for kids. Yoto offers a catalogue of over 1,200 stories, songs, activities and more to inspire creative play and learning without a screen. The carefully connected audio players, Yoto Player (3rd Generation) and Yoto Mini, put kids safely in control. No cameras. No microphones. No ads.

Inspired by Montessori principles, Ben Drury and Filip Denker founded Yoto in 2017. Yoto Player was designed with renowned design agency Pentagram and launched in early 2020. Yoto Mini, the portable audio player, launched in late 2021. The new and improved third-generation Yoto Player arrived in summer 2023.

Available worldwide, Yoto has won awards and accolades from critics, parents and children alike. TIME Magazine even named it one of the Best Inventions of 2020, and Yoto Mini won a prestigious D&AD Pencil in 2022. Yoto was named one of Bloomberg's Top Start Ups to watch, and was named the second fastest-growing tech company by Deloitte in 2023.

Yoto's platform features both award-winning original content and audio that has been licensed or co-created with partners. These partners include PRH, Macmillan, Universal Music Group, Sony, Warner Music, Mattel, Pottermore Publishing, Roald Dahl Story Company, HarperCollins, Hachette, Bonnier and Scholastic.

SOURCE Yoto

For more information, imagery, and samples, please contact: Yoto Canada Press Office, [email protected], +1 647-829-7011