York University School of Continuing Studies launches new Certificate in Disability Case Management to support Canada's growing disability management workforce

Developed in collaboration with industry experts, the new program equips learners with the foundational theory, practical knowledge and applied experience needed to support employees through disability-related workplace transitions while helping organizations coordinate safe, effective and sustainable return-to-work outcomes.

The three-month, part-time program includes three courses delivered through a blend of synchronous and asynchronous online learning. The first cohort begins in Winter 2027 and is now open for registration.

"With an aging workforce and rising disability claims, particularly related to mental health, there is a high demand across the province of Ontario and Canada for disability management professionals to help employers reduce workplace absences and facilitate safe returns to work," says W. Francis Fung, program advisory committee member, Certified Disability Management Professional (CDMP), Certified Vocational Rehabilitation Professional (CVRP), and Return to Work Disability Manager (RTWDM).

"Disability management efforts must also go beyond legal compliance and duty to accommodate and consider inclusive workplace practices. I am excited that the York University School of Continuing Studies is launching a program that will prepare learners in recognizing disability as a human diversity and focus on a person-centred approach in disability management."

Meeting the Growing Demand for Disability Management Professionals

Disability management professionals play a critical role in helping employees navigate periods of illness or injury while supporting organizations in creating effective and sustainable pathways back to work.

As organizations place greater emphasis on employee well-being, workplace accessibility and effective return-to-work planning, demand for skilled disability management professionals continues to rise. Government of Canada labour market projections identify disability management workers as facing a strong national labour shortage risk over the 2024 to 2033 period.

York University School of Continuing Studies' new certificate addresses this growing need by providing applied training in disability case management, workplace accommodation, return-to-work planning and stakeholder coordination.

"Creating learning and working environments where everyone can participate and succeed is a core value of York University School of Continuing Studies and mine," says Christine Brooks-Cappadocia, assistant vice-president of continuing studies at York University.

"That commitment to accessibility, accommodation and inclusion is reflected throughout our School, from the accessibility standards in our building to the way we design our learning experiences. We've crafted our new Certificate in Disability Case Management with that same commitment, preparing students with the practical skills to support individuals, navigate accommodation needs and develop effective return-to-work plans. By learning from industry professionals and engaging with real-world cases, students gain the knowledge and experience to help organizations create more inclusive workplaces and ensure people have the support they need to succeed."

Graduates of the program will be prepared to pursue careers such as disability case manager, return-to-work coordinator, accommodation specialist, accessibility advisor and disability management consultant.

Job-Ready Skills. Real-World Application.

This innovative certificate combines practical methodologies with applied learning in:

Functional Interviewing – Conduct motivational and functional telephone interviews to understand client needs and support effective case management.

– Conduct motivational and functional telephone interviews to understand client needs and support effective case management. Functional Job Analysis – Analyze job demands, identify barriers to work and evaluate appropriate workplace accommodations.

– Analyze job demands, identify barriers to work and evaluate appropriate workplace accommodations. Return-to-Work Planning – Develop graduated return-to-work plans that balance employee needs with workplace and operational realities.

– Develop graduated return-to-work plans that balance employee needs with workplace and operational realities. Case Coordination – Manage cases from beginning to end while coordinating with employers, insurers, healthcare providers and other stakeholders.

– Manage cases from beginning to end while coordinating with employers, insurers, healthcare providers and other stakeholders. Documentation and Communication – Produce professional documentation and confidently navigate sensitive workplace conversations.

Pathway Toward the CRTWC Designation

The certificate also provides an opportunity for students interested in pursuing the Certified Return to Work Coordinator (CRTWC) designation through the Canadian Society of Professionals in Disability Management (CSPDM).

The program's coursework exceeds the training-hour requirements for CSPDM Pathways 3 and 5, positioning eligible graduates to pursue the CRTWC designation after completing the required field experience. For learners with a bachelor's degree in health pursuing Pathway 3, the program exceeds the 50-hour disability management coursework requirement, reducing the work-experience requirement to one year. For other learners pursuing Pathway 5, the coursework exceeds the 100-hour requirement, with three years of work experience required.

Who Should Register?

The Certificate in Disability Case Management is ideal for professionals working in human resources, healthcare, insurance, rehabilitation, occupational health and safety or related fields who are looking to build specialized disability management expertise. Individuals interested in entering the profession are also encouraged to register. Previous disability management experience is not required.

Registration is Now Open for Winter 2027

Enrolment is now open for the inaugural Winter 2027 cohort. Spaces are limited, so register early to secure your spot in this career-transforming program.

For more information and to register, visit the York University School of Continuing Studies website.

About the York University School of Continuing Studies

The York University School of Continuing Studies is a diverse community of learning united by a shared sense of purpose – achieving personal and professional growth in a world of constant change. Our ability to help students lead in the face of this change has made us the fastest-growing school in Canada.

We prepare our students for success by teaching them specialized knowledge and technical skills and enhancing their soft skills, cultural understanding, and cross-disciplinary know-how.

The School embraces a global perspective through collaborative relationships with industry and academia leaders across Canada and worldwide.

SOURCE York University School of Continuing Studies

For questions on this and other York University Continuing Studies programs, please contact Justine Kestner, assistant director of marketing for the School of Continuing Studies, at [email protected].