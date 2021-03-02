Yooma to Acquire Wellness Brands from EMMAC Life Sciences Group

Transaction expands Yooma's global footprint into Europe's growing CBD and wellness market

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Yooma Wellness Inc. ("Yooma") (CSE: YOOM), an emerging marketer and distributor of cannabinoid and hemp-derived wellness products, today announced it will acquire the wellness brands of EMMAC Life Sciences Group, including Blossom, MYO, Hello Joya and What the Hemp.

The acquisition will see Yooma add to its strong portfolio of hemp and CBD brands with the addition of Blossom premium quality skincare and wellness products, MYO Plant Nutrition, the producer of performance-enhancing nutritional supplements and What the Hemp and Hello Joya plant-based protein snacks. Yooma previously licensed these brands from EMMAC under the terms of an agreement announced on January 20th, 2021.

"This deal presents an opportunity for Yooma to capitalize on the massive growth in the European market, particularly in the U.K., where MYO Plant Nutrition's supplements are gaining tremendous traction with some national retailers," said Ron Wardle, co-CEO of Yooma. "We also intend to continue our focus on China and rebrand Blossom, with plans to launch in certain Asian markets later this year".

The agreement will see Yooma expand beyond Asia into the European CBD market which is on track to grow 400% over the next four years according to a report by the Brightfield Group. Yooma intends to continue cross-selling EMMAC wellness brands through its sales channels in China as announced in a deal last week.

The total purchase price is approximately USD$8.1 million, and will be payable as 7,459,981 shares of Yooma valued at their 5-day volume weighted average price of CAD1.38.

About Yooma Wellness Inc.

Yooma's mission is to build a global leader in the marketing, distribution, and sale of wellness products including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived and cannabinoid (CBD) ingredients. The company leverages strategically curated sales channels and ecommerce networks to deliver a diverse mix of wellness products through subsidiaries in China, Japan, and the United States. Yooma has assembled an international team of multicultural industry professionals with extensive experience in digital marketing, ecommerce and social media in the EU, North America and the pan-Asian region, with particular depth in the Chinese ecommerce market. Learn more at www.yooma.ca.

Media Contact:

Ron Wardle

Email: [email protected]

