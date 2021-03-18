Yooma Brand MYO Plant Nutrition Launches with Holland & Barrett

MYO products to be featured in 271 locations of leading UK retailer

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Yooma Wellness Inc. ("Yooma") (CSE: YOOM), a Toronto-based global wellness platform that develops and markets a portfolio of wellness brands, today announces the launch of its MYO Plant Nutrition ("MYO") brand in Holland & Barrett, a leading UK health food retailer.

MYO Plant Nutrition combines high-quality plant-based ingredients with carefully selected key active ingredients to form functional nutrition products including plant proteins, branched-chain amino acids ("BCAA's"), essential amino acids ("EAA's") and CBD oils.

With over 1,300 stores in 16 countries and with a focus on health foods, vitamins and supplements, Holland & Barrett is a perfect fit retailer to bring MYO Plant Nutrition to a wide and growing body of wellness consumers. The listing is comprised of 9 MYO SKU's including our REBUILD 6 Plant Protein, REPAIR BCAA, CBD, Glutamine pre and post training blend and our EAA + CocoMineral® intra-training blend. The MYO products will initially be featured in 271 Holland & Barrett locations.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Holland & Barrett for the launch of MYO Plant Nutrition. It is a fantastic opportunity to bring our active nutrition products, both CBD based and non-CBD based, to the mainstream UK wellness consumer. We have strong marketing plans for the upcoming year and look forward to developing a cornerstone relationship with Holland & Barrett," said James Lawson Baker, founder of MYO Plant Nutrition.

About Yooma Wellness Inc.

Yooma's mission is to build a global leader in the marketing, distribution, and sale of wellness products including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived and cannabinoid (CBD) ingredients. The company leverages strategically curated sales channels and ecommerce networks to deliver a diverse mix of wellness products through subsidiaries in China, Japan, and the United States. Yooma has assembled an international team of multicultural industry professionals with extensive experience in digital marketing, ecommerce and social media in the EU, North America, and the pan-Asian region, with particular depth in the Chinese ecommerce market. Learn more at www.yooma.ca.

Media Contact:

Ron Wardle

Email: [email protected]

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

All information included in this press release, including any information as to the future financial or operating performance and other statements of Yooma that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Wherever possible, words such as "to be", "to bring", "growing", "will", "upcoming", "look forward", "to build", or the negative of these words or other variations thereof, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosure regarding future operations, economic conditions and anticipated courses of action of Yooma.

There are many risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements including, among others, regulatory risk in each jurisdiction in which Yooma does or intends to operate, the uncertainties, effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on licenses, competition, dependence on senior management and key personnel, general business risk and liability, regulation of the CBD and wellness products industries, changes in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, limited operating history, unfavourable publicity or consumer perception, product liability, risks related to intellectual property, product recalls, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth, litigation, changes or delays in the launch of products or in the locations where products will be launched, breakdowns in Yooma's relationships with its business partners, suppliers and distributors, unanticipated changes in the demand for CBD or wellness products; and other matters which are beyond the control of Yooma. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and reasonable assumptions based upon information available to management as of the date hereof, Yooma cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Yooma cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Yooma disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Nothing herein should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities of Yooma.

SOURCE Yooma Wellness Inc.