Yonge North York BIA Launches New Destination Website, Self-Guided Foodie Tours and Limited-Edition Local Artist Button Pins

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Yonge North York Business Improvement Area (YNYBIA) has unveiled DestinationYNY.com, a new digital platform designed to showcase the vibrant local culture, diverse businesses, engaging events, and rich culinary scene within Toronto's uptown Yonge Street corridor. This launch coincides with the introduction of the YNYBIA's inaugural Self-Guided Foodie Tours, a six-week exploration of local restaurants that commenced on January 12 and will run until February 15, 2026.

Foodie Tour at MeNami Udon & Izakaya, 5469 Yonge St, North York ON (CNW Group/Yonge North York BIA)

Individuals interested in discovering the unique flavors and community spirit of Yonge North York are invited to explore the new DestinationYNY.com website. To participate in the Self-Guided Foodie Tours and embark on a culinary adventure, visit www.DestinationYNY.com for registration and further details.

"We are excited to launch our new tourism focused website t and Self-Guided Foodie Tours," says Laura Burnham, Executive Director, Yonge North York BIA. "Both will feature the unique vibrancy the Yonge North York district has to offer."

DestinationYNY.com serves as a comprehensive guide, highlighting local businesses, showcasing public art installations, and promoting various events such as the Yonge North York Canada Day Celebration, Dance on Yonge, and the Toronto Korean Festival, many of which occur at Mel Lastman Square. This platform aims to connect residents and visitors with the dynamic offerings of the district.

The Self-Guided Foodie Tours offer a distinctive way to experience the area's gastronomic landscape. Participants can embark on four specially curated trails, each featuring four different restaurants. These routes are conveniently located around the TTC stations at Finch, North York Centre, and Sheppard Yonge, making them easily accessible. As part of this experience, participants receive unique, limited-edition button pins at each restaurant, designed by Toronto-based artist Kelsea Chatburn, whose artistic practice often delves into themes of memory, migration, and cultural identity through food and place.

The four distinct culinary journeys include:

Taste of Yonge North York: An introductory mix featuring Persian favorites, fusion bites, traditional Thai boat noodles, and celebrated gelato.

An introductory mix featuring Persian favorites, fusion bites, traditional Thai boat noodles, and celebrated gelato. North of Ordinary: Highlighting culinary treasures near Finch Station, including Korean-Japanese fusion dishes, Asian stir-fry options, and classic bubble tea.

Highlighting culinary treasures near Finch Station, including Korean-Japanese fusion dishes, Asian stir-fry options, and classic bubble tea. Munch in the Middle: A relaxed and social route around Mel Lastman Square and North York Centre Station, offering Mediterranean cuisine, brunch with a Mexican twist, refreshing ice cream, and a welcoming board game café.

A relaxed and social route around Mel Lastman Square and North York Centre Station, offering Mediterranean cuisine, brunch with a Mexican twist, refreshing ice cream, and a welcoming board game café. Savour the South: Providing comfort food and casual dining near Sheppard–Yonge Station, with establishments such as a sports bar, a diner-style restaurant, and a popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain recently featured by global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK.

To collect the collectible button pins, participants simply show their Eventbrite registration confirmation at each location. Those who successfully complete an entire tour can upload a photograph of their collected pins for an opportunity to win prizes.

A contest accompanies the tours, offering additional incentives:

Five winners will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card to a preferred Yonge North York BIA restaurant.

The first 20 valid submissions will be awarded a $25 Starbucks gift card.The contest concludes on February 15, 2026, with winners being contacted after the draw on February 18, 2026.

For more information about the Self-Guided Foodie Tours, to register, or to explore the diverse offerings of the Yonge North York area, please visit DestinationYNY.com at www.DestinationYNY.com.

Yonge North York BIA represents a vibrant and diverse business community along the Yonge Street corridor between Hwy 401 and Bishop/Hendon. We actively promote our member businesses through year-round marketing, event support, and community engagement. With a growing audience and strong digital presence, we help amplify local stories and drive real value for our members.

SOURCE Yonge North York BIA

Media Contact: Wayne Tsaur, Publicist, SPECTRE Creative Media & Public Relations, [email protected]