YOFC Presents End-to-End All-Optical Solutions for AI-Driven Industry Applications at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) presented its end-to-end all-optical solutions, highlighting their role in supporting AI-driven computing, smart mobility, and other data-intensive industry applications.



All-Optical Smart Vehicle Solution

During the event, YOFC outlined how industries are updating digital infrastructure to support increasingly demanding AI workloads, with solutions spanning AI computing infrastructure and smart mobility. Two flagship applications -- AI Intelligent Computing and All-Optical Smart Vehicles -- illustrated how YOFC's all-optical technologies are being deployed in real-world settings and deliver tangible operational value.

As a global provider of optical communications technologies, YOFC demonstrated how it is integrating AI with all-optical transmission technologies to build a more application-focused solutions portfolio. By highlighting use cases that extend beyond traditional point-to-point transmission, the company described its approach to supporting next-generation digital infrastructure -- a central focus of its MWC 2026 showcase.

YOFC also presented its AI Intelligent Computing Center Solution, designed for hyperscale and high-performance computing environments. The solution brings together advanced optical technologies, including hollow-core fibre and multi-core fibre, along with four core components: premium multimode fibre, 400G/800G high-speed optical transceivers, and energy-efficient cabling systems. Built to support high-density computing connectivity and efficient data transmission, the solution incorporates energy-efficiency considerations, helping data centers optimize power consumption and reduce operational overhead. The system architecture is designed to support large-scale AI computing environments. Hollow-core fibre delivers signal transmission speeds approximately 47% faster than conventional fibre, while reducing latency by around 31%. YOFC's proprietary hollow-core fibre, featuring a "supporting tube structure," achieves an average attenuation of 0.12 dB/km and a minimum of 0.040 dB/km -- well below the 0.14 dB/km theoretical limit of traditional single-mode fibre.

YOFC also showcased its industry-specific fibre-based solutions, including the All-Optical Smart Vehicle system, which was highlighted as a key application. By deploying in-vehicle fibre networks, the platform enables high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity between vehicles, road infrastructure, and cloud platforms, supporting autonomous driving functions and improving overall traffic system efficiency. The solution combines five key technologies, including in-vehicle optical communication, glass side glow fibre, and dedicated fibre solutions for LiDAR signal amplification. This approach supports the transition toward more intelligent vehicle architectures, improves operational safety and reliability, and reduces energy consumption and long-term maintenance requirements, aligning with broader trends in smart mobility.

Beyond these two flagship cases, YOFC displayed all-optical solutions for marine communications, power communications, and smart living, demonstrating end-to-end deployment capabilities across a range of application environments. From supporting AI computing infrastructure and smart mobility systems, to enabling reliable energy communications and consumer-oriented digital services, YOFC's solutions have gained traction across multiple markets.

Through its MWC 2026 showcase, YOFC summarized its latest all-optical solutions and outlined its priorities for AI-driven optical infrastructure development. Looking ahead, the company plans to further integrate AI with optical communications, expand its solutions portfolio, and support broader adoption of all-optical architectures across a wider range of industry applications. Building on ongoing product development and engineering work, YOFC aims to create long-term industrial value in the AI era and support large-scale digital transformation across multiple sectors.

