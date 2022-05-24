YMP Scholarship Fund to Award $200,000 to Earth Sciences Students in 2022

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund ("YMPSF") is pleased to announce the continuation of its scholarship program in 2022, with $200,000 in scholarships to be given directly to students studying earth sciences in Canada.

Canada's mining industry needs a strong entrepreneurial spirit and these scholarships recognize the qualities integral to developing mining and exploration companies. Each of YMPSF's scholarships is unique, and awards include cash incentives and internships with certain donor partners. Applicants will be considered based on academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, and submissions demonstrating innovative ideas and a commitment to a career in mining.

YMPSF's mandate is to attract young people to Canada's exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences post-secondary programs. YMPSF is a volunteer-based organization with 100% of its donations from partners awarded directly to the student scholarship recipients.

Best of luck to all students!

YMPSF 2022 Available Scholarships (Apply Here)

The Agnico Eagle Perseverance/Kajussissimainarniq Scholarship – 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship in partnership with Agnico Eagle and an interview for an internship with Agnico Eagle will be awarded to a Nunavut Inuit student pursuing a career in mining.

Alamos Gold's Student in Mining (Northern Ontario) Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a student enrolled in a mining-related program at a Canadian post-secondary education institution. Students must either study at an institution located in Northern Ontario or reside in Northern Ontario.

Alamos Gold's Student in Mining (Financial Need) Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarships to a student enrolled in a mining-related program at a Canadian university. Students must provide a statement of financial need to be eligible for this scholarship.

Appian Capital Advisory Mining Scholarship – 1 x $15,000

One $15,000 scholarship funded by Appian will be provided to a student enrolled in an MSc or PhD degree in Finance, Geology, or Engineering with a focus on the mining industry at a University in Canada.

Appian Capital Advisory Mining Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarships funded by Appian will be provided to students enrolled in Finance, Geology, Engineering or mining-related earth sciences program at a post-secondary school in Canada (excluding Quebec) and a Post-secondary school within Quebec.

Barrick Gold's Peter Munk Scholarship – 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship in partnership with Barrick and an interview for an internship with Barrick will be awarded to a student who embodies Peter Munk's entrepreneurial spirit.

B2Gold's Women in Mining Scholarship – 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship to a student enrolled in their 3rd or 4th year of a mining-specific program in Canada. Students must demonstrate that they are pursuing a career in the mining industry and participate in activities or organizations that align with B2Gold's vision and values of maintaining high environmental stewardship and social responsibility standards.

Equinox Gold's BC Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a student enrolled for the 2022/2023 year in a mining-specific program who is a resident of British Columbia or enrolled at a post-secondary educational institution in British Columbia.

Equinox Gold's Northwestern Ontario Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a student enrolled for the 2022/2023 year in a mining-specific program at Lakehead University or who is a resident of the Kenora, Rainy River, or Thunder Bay districts.

IAMGOLD's Woman in Mining Scholarship – 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship to a female-identifying student currently enrolled in a mining-specific undergraduate program at a Canadian university.

Joan Margaret Stewart New Canadian Scholarship – 2 x $2,500

Two $2,500 scholarships to new Canadian students demonstrating a financial need and are enrolled in an earth sciences program at a Canadian post-secondary educational institution. Applicants should be in their second, third or fourth year of study.

Kinross Student in Mining Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarships (one for male and one for female), funded by Kinross, will be awarded to full-time undergraduate students attending any Canadian university and studying a technical mining field such as mining engineering, geotechnical engineering, metallurgy, geological engineering, and geology. An internship interview opportunity will be provided.

Ore Group Indigenous Mining Scholarships – 5 x $2,000

With funding from Ore Group portfolio companies, five $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to exceptional Indigenous students registered at a Canadian post-secondary institution. A scholarship will be awarded to students residing in British Columbia (American Eagle Gold), Saskatchewan (Baselode Energy), Manitoba (Metal Energy), and two students in Ontario (Orefinders and Mistango)

O3 Quebec Mining Scholarship – 1 x $15,000

One $15,000 scholarship to an exceptional student in their second, third or fourth year in a mining-related program at a French-language post-secondary institution in Quebec.

QC Copper & Gold Quebec Indigenous Mining Scholarship – 2 x $2,500

Two $2,500 scholarships to exceptional indigenous students enrolled in a mining-related program at a French-language post-secondary institution in Quebec.

QC Copper & Gold Northern Quebec Mining Scholarship – 2 x $2,500

Two $2,500 scholarships to exceptional students enrolled in a mining-related program at a French-language post-secondary institution in Quebec.

Sprott Inc. Environment, Social, and Governance Scholarship– 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship funded by Sprott to a student enrolled in Finance, Geology, Engineering or mining-related earth sciences program at post-secondary school in Canada.

The Northern Miner Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to an exceptional student enrolled in a mining-specific program at a Canadian university.

TD Securities Mining Capital Markets Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to an exceptional student currently in a mining-specific undergraduate program at a Canadian university with a keen interest in capital markets.

Triple Flag Young Mining Scholarship – 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to an exceptional third- or fourth-year student enrolled in a mining-related undergraduate program at a Canadian university with a demonstratable involvement in activities aligned with environmental stewardship and social responsibility values.

Yamana Gold's Student in Mining Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarships funded by Yamana will be provided to an extraordinary, aspiring industry professional enrolled in a mining-related program via an innovative one-page creation.

Mining Lottery Scholarship (the "Lottery") (Apply Here)

The Lottery aims to attract and develop Canada's best and brightest to further their education within the natural resource industry. The individual grants from the Lottery will be $500, with the sole criteria being confirmed current enrollment in an earth sciences or mining engineering program at a Canadian post-secondary institution. Winners of the Lottery will be selected at random. YMPSF would like to thank Kinross, Sprott Precious Metals, and YMP Toronto for their generous support in seeding the Lottery. The Lottery is funded with a minimum of $5,000 for ten students.

Attention students: How to apply to the YMP Scholarship Fund

Scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing a career in the mining industry and are enrolled in mining-related programs for the 2022/2023 academic year at Canadian universities. The deadline to apply for the majority of the scholarships is August 31, 2022, at midnight. Winners of all awards will be announced in October 2022.

For full details on applying to the YMP Scholarships, please click here.

About YMP Scholarship Fund

YMPSF donates 100% of donor funds to students via its scholarship program. YMPSF is a registered Canadian charity that is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations who would like to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact YMPSF directly at [email protected].

www.ympscholarships.com

SOURCE Young Mining Professionals

For further information: [email protected]