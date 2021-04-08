YMP Scholarship Fund to Award $120,000 to Earth Sciences Students in 2021

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund ("YMPSF") is pleased to announce the continuation of its scholarship fund in 2021. The growth of the YMP Scholarship Fund is a result of the support and donations from its partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle"), Alamos Gold Inc ("Alamos"), Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"), B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold"), Champion Iron Limited ("Champion Iron"), Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox"), IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), Joan Margaret Stewart, Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross"), The Northern Miner ("TNM"), Ore Group Inc. ("Ore Group"), O3 Mining Inc. ("O3"), TD Securities, Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") and YMP Toronto.



YMPSF's mandate is to attract young people to Canada's exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences post-secondary programs. YMPSF is a volunteer-based organization with 100% of its donations from partners awarded directly to the student scholarship recipients.

Each of YMPSF's scholarships is unique, and awards include cash incentives and internships with certain donor partners. YMPSF is a registered Canadian charity that is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations who would like to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact us directly at the email address provided below.

YMP Scholarship Fund's 2021 Program (Apply Here):



The Agnico Eagle Perseverance/Kajussissimainarniq Scholarship – 1 x $10K

One $10,000 scholarship in partnership with Agnico Eagle, as well as an interview for an internship with Agnico Eagle, will be awarded to a Nunavut Inuit student pursuing a career in mining.



Alamos Gold's Student in Mining (Northern Ontario) Scholarship – 1 x $5K

One $5,000 scholarship to a student enrolled in a mining-related program at a Canadian post-secondary education institution. Students must either be studying at an institution located in Northern Ontario or reside in Northern Ontario.



Alamos Gold's Student in Mining (Financial Need) Scholarship – 1 x $5K

One $5,000 scholarship to a student enrolled in a mining-related program at a Canadian university. Students must provide a statement of financial need to be eligible for this scholarship.

Barrick Gold's Peter Munk Scholarship – 1 x $10K

One $10,000 scholarship in partnership with Barrick, as well as an interview for an internship with Barrick, will be awarded to a student who embodies Peter Munk's entrepreneurial spirit.



B2Gold's UBC Mining Scholarship – 1 x $10K

One $10,000 scholarship to a student enrolled in a mining-specific program at the University of British Columbia. Students must demonstrate that they are pursuing a career in the mining industry and participate in activities or organizations that align with B2Gold's vision and values of maintaining high standards of environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Equinox Gold's BC Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5K

One $5,000 scholarship to a student enrolled in a mining-specific program at a post-secondary educational institution in British Columbia or residents of British Columbia.



Equinox Gold's Northwestern Ontario Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5K

One $5,000 scholarship to a student enrolled in a mining-specific program at Lakehead University or residents ofthe Kenora, Rainy River or Thunder Bay districts.



IAMGOLD's Côté Gold Indigenous Community Scholarship – 1 x $5k

One $5,000 scholarship to an exceptional indigenous student in a mining-related program. The winner will also be eligible to interview for a summer internship with IAMGOLD at their Côté Gold Project.

IAMGOLD's Côté Gold Woman in Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5k

One $5,000 scholarship to an exceptional female currently in a mining-specific undergraduate program at a Canadian university. Also, the recipient will have the opportunity to interview for a summer internship at IAMGOLD's Côté Gold Project.

Joan Margaret Stewart New Canadian Scholarship – 2 x $2.5K

Two $2,500 scholarships to new Canadian students demonstrating a financial need and are enrolled in an earth sciences program at a Canadian post-secondary educational institution. Applicants should be in their second, third or fourth year of study.

Kinross Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarships (one for male and one for female), funded by Kinross, will be awarded to full-time undergraduate students attending any Canadian university and studying a technical mining field such as mining engineering, geotechnical engineering, metallurgy, geological engineering, and geology. An internship interview opportunity will be provided.

The Northern Miner Scholarship – 1 x $5K

One $5,000 scholarship to an exceptional student enrolled in a mining-specific program at a Canadian university.

O3 Quebec Mining Scholarship – 1 x $15K

One $15,000 scholarship to an exceptional student in their second, third or fourth year in a mining-related program at a French-language post-secondary institution in Quebec.



Ore Group Indigenous Mining Scholarships – 5 x $2K

With funding from Ore Group and its portfolio companies, five $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to exceptional Indigenous students registered at a Canadian post-secondary institution.



TD Securities Women in Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5K

One $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to an exceptional female in a mining-specific undergraduate program at a Canadian university.



TD Securities Mining Capital Markets – 1 x $5K

One $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to an exceptional student currently in a mining-specific undergraduate program at a Canadian university with a keen interest in capital markets.



Yamana Gold's Student in Mining Scholarship – 2 x $5K

Two $5,000 scholarship funded by Yamana will be provided to an extraordinary, aspiring industry professional enrolled in a mining-related program via an innovative one-page creation.



Mining Lottery Scholarship (the "Lottery") (Apply Here)

The Lottery's purpose is to attract and develop Canada's best and brightest to further their education within the natural resource industry. The individual grants from the Lottery will be $500, with the sole criteria being confirmed current enrollment in an earth sciences or mining engineering program at a Canadian post-secondary institution. Winners of the Lottery will be selected at random.



The Lottery is currently funded with a minimum of $5,000 for ten students. YMPSF would like to thank Kinross, Champion Iron Ore and YMP Toronto for their generous support in seeding the Lottery. If you would like to help support YMPSF's Mining Lottery Scholarship, DONATE HERE, and all contributions over $50 will receive a tax receipt.

Attention students: How to apply to the YMP Scholarship Fund



Scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing a career in the mining industry and are enrolled in mining-related programs for the 2021/2022 academic year at Canadian universities. The deadline to apply for the majority of the scholarships (except for the IAMGOLD, Kinross and Lottery scholarship) is August 31, 2021, at midnight. Winners of all awards will be announced on September 30, 2021.



Applications for the YMP Lottery are now open, with the first of ten draws beginning on Thursday, July 1st and occurring weekly until Thursday, September 2nd.



For full details on how to apply to the YMP Scholrships, please click here.



Each scholarship is unique and requires individual applications. Applicants will be considered based on the following criteria: academic achievement; extracurricular involvement; and submissions demonstrating creativity, perseverance, innovative ideas and a commitment to a career in mining. Canada's mining industry needs a strong entrepreneurial spirit; these scholarships recognize the qualities integral to developing mines and building mining and exploration companies.



Best of luck to all students!



About YMP Scholarship Fund

YMPSF donates 100% of receipts to students via its scholarship program. YMPSF is a registered Canadian charity that is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations who would like to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact YMPSF directly at [email protected].



YMPSF's mandate is to attract young Canadians to the resource exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in mining-related post-secondary programs. Further details on the YMPSF can be found at the following website:

www.ympscholarships.com.

