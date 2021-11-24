YMP Scholarship Fund Awards $125,000 to 35 Scholarship Winners Across Canada for 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - YMP Scholarship Fund ("YMPSF") is proud to announce its 35 scholarship winners for 2021. For the 2021/22 academic year, the YMPSF awarded $125,000 through two styles of scholarships: traditional scholarships and a lottery program. YMPSF's initiative is to attract and recognize the next generation of Canadian leaders to the mining industry by supporting their post-secondary academic studies in earth sciences, engineering and other mining-related programs. YMPSF also seeks to reflect the industry's increasingly diverse workforce, with fifteen scholarships awarded to women and four scholarships awarded to Canada's Indigenous community members.

To find out more about the 2021 YMP Scholarship winners, please click here.

YMP Scholarship Funding Partners

These scholarships have been made possible by the generosity of Agnico Eagle Mines, Alamos Gold, American Eagle Gold, Barrick Gold, Baselode Energy, Champion Iron Ore, Equinox Gold, IAMGOLD, Joan Margaret Stewart, Kinross Gold, Mistango River Resources, O3 Mining, Orefinders, QC Copper & Gold, TD Securities, The Northern Miner, Yamana Gold and YMP Toronto.

Winner Selection

Selection for the traditional scholarships was based on the applicant's academic achievement and submission that demonstrated their creativity, innovative ideas, and commitment to a career in mining. As a solid entrepreneurial spirit is needed to succeed in Canada's exploration and mining industries, the scholarships sought to recognize the qualities integral to developing mines and building mining and exploration companies. Lottery winners were randomly drawn from the pool of applicants, all pursuing careers in the mining industry.

About YMP Scholarship Fund

YMPSF donates 100% of receipts to students via its scholarship program. YMPSF is a registered Canadian charity that is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations who would like to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact YMPSF directly at [email protected].

YMPSF's mandate is to attract young Canadians to the resource exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in mining-related post-secondary programs. Further details on the YMPSF can be found on our website:

www.ympscholarships.com

