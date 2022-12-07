YMP Scholarship Fund Announces its 2022 Scholarship Winners

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - YMP Scholarship Fund ("YMPSF") is proud to announce its 48 scholarship winners for 2022. For the 2022/23 academic year, the YMPSF awarded $210,000 through traditional scholarships and a lottery program. YMPSF's mandate is to attract and recognize the next generation of Canadian leaders to the mining industry by supporting their post-secondary academic studies in earth sciences, mine engineering, and other mining-related programs. YMPSF also seeks to reflect the industry's increasingly diverse workforce, with seventeen scholarships awarded to women and five scholarships awarded to Canada's Indigenous community members.

To find out more about the 2022 YMP Scholarship winners, please click here.

YMP Scholarship Funding Partners

These scholarships have been made possible by the generosity of Agnico Eagle Mines, Alamos Gold, American Eagle Gold, Appian Capital, Barrick Gold, Baselode Energy, B2 Gold, Equinox Gold, IAMGOLD, JDS Energy & Mining, Joan Margaret Stewart, Kinross Gold, Mistango River Resources, Metal Energy, O3 Mining, Ore Group, Orefinders, QC Copper & Gold, Sprott, TD Securities, The Northern Miner, Triple Flag, Yamana Gold and YMP Toronto.

Winner Selection

Selection for the traditional scholarships was based on the applicant's academic achievement and submission that demonstrated their creativity, innovative ideas, and commitment to a career in mining. A solid entrepreneurial spirit is needed to succeed in Canada's exploration and mining industries, and the scholarships sought to recognize the qualities integral to developing mining and exploration companies. Lottery winners were randomly drawn from the pool of applicants, all pursuing careers in the mining industry.

About YMP Scholarship Fund

YMPSF donates 100% of its receipts to students via its scholarship program. YMPSF is a registered Canadian charity that is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations who want to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact YMPSF directly at [email protected].

Further details on the YMPSF can be found on our website: www.ympscholarships.com

SOURCE Young Mining Professionals