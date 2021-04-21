Yingli Energy (China) Co., Ltd. Held its First Shareholders and Board Meetings Successfully

BAODING, China, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- On April 21 2021, Yingli Energy (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Yingli China") successfully held its first shareholders meeting. The representatives of Baoding Yingli Enterprise Management Service Co., Ltd. and Baoding Yingli Runshi Enterprise Management Co., Ltd. participated in the conference on behalf of the government investment platform and the debt-to-equity platform respectively.

During the shareholder meeting various topics were discussed and voted on including the proposed amendments to the company's articles of association, the election of members of the board of directors and the board of supervisors, and additionally a report on the operations of Yingli China was provided. All shareholders voted unanimously to approve the resolutions.

Simultaneously, Yingli China's first board meeting and supervisory board meeting were held. The board of directors unanimously passed the resolutions to elect Yin Xulong as chairman and to appoint Xiong Jingfeng as general manager. Also, the supervisory board elected Zhou Yongzhong as chairman of the supervisory board of the company.

The Chairman of Baoding Yingli Enterprise Management Service Co., and Yingli China, Yin Xulong, expressed that the first shareholders meeting of Yingli China was a key step in the implementation of the "Restructuring Plan" and the starting point for the company to embark on a new journey. With the improvement of the corporate governance structure, Yingli China will unload its heavy historical burdens and move forward in a more favorable position.

In the future, the company will formulate and implement business plans based on the core goal of returning to the forefront of the industry: focus on research and development, continue to improve innovation capabilities; build efficient production capacity, improve product competitiveness; innovate business ideas, improve operating efficiency, expand the scope of cooperation, and seize market opportunities. Ultimately, not only the restructuring will be successfully completed, but also high-quality development will be achieved, to contribute to the universal goal of carbon neutrality.

SOURCE Yingli Energy (China) Company Limited

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected], +86-03128632361