YellowDog's Partner Programme Expanding Rapidly as It Prepares for International Growth

YellowDog Chief Commercial Officer, James Stevens remarked: "2019 was a very strong year for YellowDog. The contribution of the partner network to YellowDog's success with new customer acquisition and revenue growth was significant. This gives us confidence that there is a lot more to come from this channel in 2020 and beyond."

Aside from its resale agreements, YellowDog also boasts a global partner network of innovative technology companies and Global Services Companies. As YellowDog enters 2020, which is its fifth year in business, its agility to strike different types of partnerships in a range of industries and markets with multiple use cases for its technology could be key to its sustainable revenue growth plans.

