Yellow.ai Named a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Conversational AI Platforms

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yellow.ai, a leading enterprise conversational AI platform provider, today announced it has been positioned as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms.

"Being recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms is incredibly meaningful to our team," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO of Yellow.ai. "As generative AI and agentic AI have fundamentally transformed the conversational AI landscape, we've stayed focused on solving our customers' complex business challenges with practical, enterprise-grade solutions that support omnichannel customer experiences across industries. We believe this recognition validates that our commitment to innovation and execution excellence is delivering measurable results for enterprises worldwide."

Gartner defines conversational AI platforms (CAIPs) as SaaS products that primarily enable the development of applications simulating human conversation across multiple channels and media. CAIPs leverage composite AI, including generative AI (GenAI) and natural language technologies. Conversations can use a mix of modalities such as text, voice and visual content. CAIPs are used to create, deploy and manage AI-driven conversational interfaces. These platforms enable businesses to develop VAs and conversational AI Agents that facilitate both customer-facing and internal interactions through pro-code/low-code/no-code tools.

Yellow.ai's agentic platform enables organizations to automate their AI development lifecycle at scale- from building and debugging to testing and optimizing. The platform serves diverse industries including banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and telecommunications across 85+ countries.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. It is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors.

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is a no-code, Agentic AI-powered automation platform built for enterprise-grade CX and EX. The platform leverages both proprietary and third-party LLMs, and GenAI features such as prompt libraries and RAG, coupled with AI explainability measures. It also integrates with 150+ enterprise systems, and is continuously trained on 16B+ conversations every year, to enable businesses to go-to-market faster with elevated experiences across chat, voice, SMS, email, and other digital channels.

Yellow.ai powers interactions for over 1,300 enterprises globally including Sony, Domino's, Decathlon, FerrellGas, Logitech, McAfee, Owlet, Waste Connections, iFly and Hyundai. Founded in 2016, Yellow.ai is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and has offices across six countries. Yellow.ai has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors such as WestBridge Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and more. For more information, visit Yellow.ai .

