Yazaki Unifies Digital Supply Chain Collaboration with OpenText

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced Yazaki, a leading independent automotive component maker, has selected OpenText Business Network to unify digital collaboration with its customers and suppliers in North and Central America and Europe.

One of the largest privately-owned automotive suppliers, Yazaki excels in research, development and delivery of vehicle power and data solutions to major automotive manufacturers around the world. The company chose OpenText Business Network Trading Grid Messaging Service (Trading Grid) to help synergize supply chain operations in two important regions to better serve customers.

With OpenText, Yazaki will accelerate customer and supplier onboarding by accessing the pre-connected OpenText community of more than 800,000 trading partners, the industry's largest B2B cloud network. Automated provisioning will significantly reduce time required to add new trading partners to the platform while self-service and mobile capabilities will allow partners to easily connect and collaborate.

"We have built our business by delivering the right products in the right quantities at the right times, and by fostering long-term collaboration with our customers," said Yazaki Head of IT Ryan Spencer. "When we decided to synergize operations in the Americas and Europe, we chose the OpenText Business Network to ensure seamless digital communication between our trading partner ecosystems. It was clear OpenText Trading Grid would enable us to easily and securely integrate customers via the cloud and extend an effective digital experience to all customers in both regions."

"OpenText helps enterprises like Yazaki develop cloud-based business networks to empower customers and accelerate business growth," said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP & Chief Product Officer. "We integrate people, systems and things to facilitate the uninterrupted flow of information, to streamline processes and to deliver new insights so that enterprises achieve an information advantage."

OpenText Business Network provides Yazaki with the comprehensive digital platform and real-time business visibility companies need to connect and enhance processes across an expanding network of customer and trading partner systems, internal systems, cloud applications, and devices. Yazaki will use OpenText Trading Grid to integrate and support communication and document exchange between more than 120 manufacturing, distribution and corporate locations and several hundred customers and suppliers in North and Central America and Europe.

OpenText Trading Grid processes more than 26 billion B2B transactions every year, accounting for more than $9 trillion in trade annually. To learn more visit businessnetwork.opentext.com.

