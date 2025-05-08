Yas Island Celebrates Announcement of Disney Theme Park Resort with a Record-Breaking Drone Show, Landmark Illuminations, Live Performances and Fireworks Spectacular

Over 9,000 drones lit up Yas Island's sky in celebration of the landmark announcement of the Middle East's first-ever Disney theme park resort destination

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- History was made last night as Miral and The Walt Disney Company celebrated the official announcement of the Middle East and Africa's first-ever Disney theme park resort destination with a record breaking 9,000 drone show and fireworks spectacle. The show, which took place at Yas Links, also featured a live performance of world-renowned pianist Lang Lang alongside iconic Emirati singer Rashed Alnuaimi, queen of the West End, Kerry Ellis and classical sensation, Sonya Balsara.

This glittering celebration also attracted global celebrities including Tyrese Gibson, Naomi Campbell, Nancy Ajram, Chiara Ferragni, and Ed Westwick, dignitaries, entertainment industry leaders and media powerhouses, all converging to witness the unveiling of what promises to be a game-changing chapter in Disney's legacy, and in the evolution of Yas Island as a global destination for entertainment.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Yas Island's waterfront, the sky came alive with the largest drone light show ever staged in the region, symbolizing the spirit of imagination that defines both brands. This new destination project will be Disney's seventh theme park resort worldwide and the first in the Middle East, connecting travelers from the Middle East to Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Celebrating the announcement, landmarks across the UAE, including Burj Khalifa and Aldar HQ came to life with a spectacular light show inspired by the magic of Disney. In Abu Dhabi, iconic buildings also lit up in blue, marking the start of an extraordinary chapter in entertainment and tourism.

The upcoming resort promises to seamlessly blend Disney's legendary storytelling and attractions with Abu Dhabi's vibrant culture, awe-inspiring shorelines, and iconic architecture. The new resort will be fully developed and built by Miral. Disney and its legendary Imagineers will lead creative design and operational oversight to provide a world-class experience.

The announcement celebration signals not only a major milestone for Miral and Disney but also reinforces Yas Island's position as a global hub for entertainment, tourism, and leisure.

Details of the new resort will be revealed as the project progresses.

