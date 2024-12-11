Yangarra Announces 2025 Capital Budget & Guidance, Land Acquisition and Operations Update

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Company") (TSX: YGR) announces its 2025 capital budget & guidance, a land acquisition and an operations update.

2025 Capital Budget & Guidance

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a capital budget of $55 - $60 million for 2025, which will hold production flat at 11,250 – 11,750 boe/d.

At USD $68.00/bbl for WTI oil and CDN$2.00/GJ for AECO natural gas this budget will generate $85 - $90 million of cash flow ($30 million of free cash flow).

Land Acquisition

Yangarra completed a highly complementary farm-in on 11 contiguous sections in the Chambers area. The new lands are adjacent to existing lands and infrastructure and have multi-zone potential locations including Cardium and Belly River rights. The farm-in will add up to 50 tier-one locations to the Company's inventory. The Company is required to drill two wells in 2025 to earn the farm-in lands.

Operations Update

All shut-in production related to 3rd party turnarounds was back online in early October and the Company brought on eight new wells during the fourth quarter. Yangarra will exit the year with two drilled uncompleted wells ("DUCs"), to be completed in January.

Bank Review

The Company has completed its semi-annual banking review and the syndicated senior credit facility has been re-determined at $130 million. The next borrowing base review is scheduled for May 31, 2025.

All reference to $ (funds) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

For further information, please contact Jim Evaskevich, CEO 403-262-9558.