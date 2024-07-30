Yangarra Announces 2024 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Company") (TSX: YGR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operations Update

The Company grew production to 11,366 boe/d for the second quarter due to a strong finish for the winter drill program and continued success in the well stimulation program. Yangarra spent $8.1 million in capital, resulting in $13.1 million of free cash flow which decreased net debt to $96.0 million, the lowest it has been since 2017 when production averaged 5,740 boe/d.

Natural gas prices remain weak which provides an opportune time for Yangarra to perform turnarounds on much of the compressor fleet. Two of the five facilities were overhauled in the second quarter with the balance to be completed in the third quarter. This positions Yangarra with no major turnarounds for the next 4-5 years. The third quarter turnarounds will coincide with a major turnaround at a third-party facility that is expected to curtail the majority of Yangarra's production for up to two weeks. As a result, third quarter average production will be lower than the first half of the year but should improve in the fourth quarter with new wells being brought on stream. The Company expects production to remain relatively flat for the year.

During the Q2 period of lower capital spending, the Company initiated a field wide program to upgrade all facilities and well sites to 2024 standards, paint facilities as needed and upgrade roads and sites to ensure all weather access, this has resulted in higher operating costs in the short-term.

The Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER") mandated 2024 closure spend quota for Asset Retirement Obligations ("ARO") of $513,000 has been satisfied at the end of July with substantial progress on advancing reclamation certificates on many of the outstanding abandoned and reclaimed leases in the portfolio.

The drilling program started up again late June, with plans to drill up to six wells during the third quarter along with four planned completions. The remaining completions will likely be delayed until natural gas prices show improvement, and the fourth quarter drilling program will be decided in the context of natural gas pricing.

Second Quarter Highlights

Funds flow from operations of $21.4 million ( $0.20 per share – fully diluted), a decrease of 4% from the same period in 2023

( per share – fully diluted), a decrease of 4% from the same period in 2023 $13.1 million of adjusted net debt was repaid during the second quarter

of adjusted net debt was repaid during the second quarter Oil and gas sales were $35.7 million , a decrease of 7% from the same period in 2023

, a decrease of 7% from the same period in 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $22.5 million ( $0.21 per share - fully diluted)

( per share - fully diluted) Net income of $9.4 million ( $0.09 per share – fully diluted, $12.5 million before tax), an increase of 19% from the same period in 2023

( per share – fully diluted, before tax), an increase of 19% from the same period in 2023 Average production of 11,366 boe/d (41% liquids) during the quarter, a 6% decrease from the same period in 2023

Operating costs were $8.54 /boe (including $1.89 /boe of transportation costs)

/boe (including /boe of transportation costs) Field operating netbacks were $24.09 /boe

/boe Operating netbacks, which include the impact of commodity contracts, were $23.79 /boe

/boe Operating margins were 69% and funds flow from operations margins were 60%

G&A costs of $1.22 /boe

/boe Royalties were 6% of oil and gas revenue

All in cash costs were $13.82 /boe

/boe Capital expenditures were $8.1 million

Adjusted net debt was $96.0 million

Adjusted net debt to second quarter annualized funds flow from operations was 1.1 : 1

Retained earnings of $330.1 million

Decommissioning liabilities of $16.3 million (discounted)

(discounted) Completed the borrowing base review and the Company's syndicated senior credit facility was set at $130 million

Financial Summary

















2024 2023

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2024 2023 Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income











Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 35,718 $ 40,425 $ 38,396

$ 76,143 $ 87,451













Income before tax $ 12,514 $ 12,092 $ 12,457

$ 24,606 $ 31,916













Net income $ 9,350 $ 9,030 $ 7,833

$ 18,380 $ 22,742 Net income per share - basic $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.08

$ 0.19 $ 0.25 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.08

$ 0.18 $ 0.23













Statements of Cash Flow











Funds flow from operations $ 21,411 $ 24,260 $ 22,410

$ 45,671 $ 52,478 Funds flow from operations per share - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.25 $ 0.24

$ 0.47 $ 0.57 Funds flow from operations per share - diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.24 $ 0.22

$ 0.44 $ 0.54 Cash flow from operating activities $ 19,315 $ 22,124 $ 22,292

$ 41,439 $ 56,240













Weighted average number of shares - basic 98,734 96,169 94,776

97,452 91,549 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 105,269 102,720 99,917

103,993 97,061





































June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Statements of Financial Position



Property and equipment $ 766,187 $ 759,967 Total assets $ 840,988 $ 835,217 Working capital surplus (deficit) $ 19,692 $ (735) Adjusted net debt $ 96,012 $ 118,646 Shareholders equity $ 559,483 $ 536,598













Company Netbacks ($/boe)

















2024 2023

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2024 2023













Sales price $ 34.53 $ 39.72 $ 34.86

$ 37.11 $ 39.42 Royalty expense (1.90) (2.59) (3.10)

(2.24) (3.90) Production costs (6.65) (6.25) (6.54)

(6.45) (6.77) Transportation costs (1.89) (1.70) (1.45)

(1.80) (1.40) Field operating netback 24.09 29.18 23.77

26.62 27.35 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement (0.31) (0.65) 0.46

(0.48) 0.21 Operating netback 23.78 28.53 24.23

26.14 27.56 G&A (1.22) (1.85) (1.23)

(1.54) (1.32) Cash finance expenses (1.86) (2.93) (2.72)

(2.60) (2.70) Depletion and depreciation (8.58) (9.53) (9.06)

(9.05) (8.96) Non Cash - finance expenses (0.47) (0.59) (0.17)

(0.32) (0.11) Stock-based compensation (0.82) (0.85) (0.39)

(0.83) (0.40) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 1.26 (0.90) 0.64

0.19 0.31 Deferred income tax (3.06) (3.01) (4.20)

(3.03) (4.14) Net income netback $ 9.03 $ 8.87 $ 7.10

$ 8.97 $ 10.24















Business Environment

















2024 2023

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2024 2023 Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts)









Light Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 101.65 $ 93.50 $ 94.74

$ 97.54 $ 95.73 NGL ($/bbl) $ 41.82 $ 48.17 $ 42.20

$ 45.05 $ 46.23 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $ 1.23 $ 2.50 $ 2.33

$ 1.85 $ 2.99













Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts)











Light Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 103.46 $ 95.28 $ 94.74

$ 99.34 $ 95.73 NGL ($/bbl) $ 41.82 $ 48.17 $ 39.35

$ 45.05 $ 44.92 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $ 1.21 $ 2.57 $ 2.36

$ 1.88 $ 3.00













Oil Price Benchmarks











West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") (US$/bbl) $ 81.71 $ 78.19 $ 73.76

$ 79.64 $ 74.92 Edmonton Par ($/bbl) $ 101.44 $ 91.01 $ 95.04

$ 96.23 $ 97.41 Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl) $ (7.58) $ (10.72) $ (3.00)

$ (8.81) $ (2.63)













Natural Gas Price Benchmarks











AECO gas ($/mcf) $ 1.12 $ 2.36 $ 2.32

$ 1.74 $ 2.82













Foreign Exchange











Canadian Dollar/U.S. Exchange 0.73 0.74 0.74

0.74 0.74















Operations Summary

Net petroleum and natural gas production, pricing and revenue are summarized below:































2024 2023

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2024 2023













Daily production volumes











Natural Gas (mcf/d) 40,226 38,445 44,799

39,336 43,994 Light Crude Oil (bbl/d) 2,394 2,470 2,417

2,431 2,558 NGL's (bbl/d) 2,267 2,306 2,220

2,287 2,366 Combined (BOE/d 6:1) 11,366 11,183 12,103

11,274 12,257













Revenue











Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 35,718 $ 40,425 $ 38,396

$ 76,143 $ 87,451 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement (319) (665) 510

984) 470 Total sales 35,399 39,760 38,906

75,159 87,921 Royalty expense 1,964) (2,632) (3,414)

(4,596) (8,642) Total Revenue - Net of royalties $ 33,435 $ 37,128 $ 35,492

$ 70,563 $ 79,279















Adjusted Net Debt Summary

The following table summarizes the change in adjusted net debt during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and year December 31, 2023:









Six months ended Year ended

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Adjusted net debt - beginning of period $ (118,646) $ (134,364)





Funds flow from operations $ 45,671 99,024 Additions to property and equipment $ (24,069) (93,950) Decommissioning costs incurred $ - (488) Additions to E&E Assets $ - (353) Issuance of shares $ 2,093 15,988 Lease obligation repayment $ (604) (1,525) Other $ (457) (2,978) Adjusted net debt - end of period $ (96,012) $ (118,646)





Credit facility limit $ 130,000 $ 135,000

Capital Spending

Capital spending is summarized as follows:

















2024 2023

Six Months Ended Cash additions Q2 Q1 Q2

2024 2023













Land, acquisitions and lease rentals $ 80 $ 68 $ 250

$ 148 $ 378 Drilling and completion 5,394 14,148 14,457

19,542 40,259 Geological and geophysical - 323 (183)

323 240 Equipment 2,457 739 5,009

3,196 10,903 Other asset additions 127 733 656

860 899

$ 8,058 $ 16,011 $ 20,189

$ 24,069 $ 52,679









































Exploration & evaluation assets $ - $ 89 $ -

$ - $ 264

Quarter End Disclosure

The Company's June 30, 2024 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and are available on the Company's website (www.yangarra.ca).

Oil and Gas Advisories

Natural gas has been converted to a barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) using 6,000 cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas equal to one barrel of oil (6:1), unless otherwise stated. The Boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method and does not represent a value equivalency; therefore Boe's may be misleading if used in isolation. Figures that are presented on a boe basis herein are calculated as the total aggregate amount for the period divided by boe production volumes for the period. References to natural gas liquids ("NGLs") in this news release include condensate, propane, butane and ethane and one barrel of NGLs is considered to be equivalent to one barrel of crude oil equivalent (Boe). One ("BCF") equals one billion cubic feet of natural gas. One ("Mmcf") equals one million cubic feet of natural gas.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry which have been prepared by management, such as "operating netback" and "operating margins". These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and, therefore, should not be used to make such comparisons. For additional information regarding netbacks and operating margins, see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare Yangarra's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release contains various specified financial measures that do not have standardized meanings as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These reported amounts and their underlying calculations are not necessarily comparable or calculated in an identical manner to a similarly titled measure of other companies where similar terminology is used. Readers are cautioned that such financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable IFRS measures as indicators of the Company's performance. These measures have been described and presented in this press release in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations and should not be considered in isolation.

Funds flow from operations

Funds flow from operations ("FFO") should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash provided by operating, investing and financing activities or net income as determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of Yangarra's performance or liquidity. Management uses FFO to analyze operating performance and leverage and considers FFO to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate cash flow necessary to fund future capital investments and to repay debt, if applicable. FFO is calculated using cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and decommissioning costs incurred.

The following table reconciles FFO to cash flow from operating activities, which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:

















2024 2023

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities $ 19,315 $ 22,124 $ 22,292

$ 41,439 $ 56,240 Changes in non-cash working capital 2,096 2,136 118

4,232 (3,762) Funds flow from operations $ 21,411 $ 24,260 $ 22,410

$ 45,671 $ 52,478





























Yangarra presents FFO per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of net income per share.

Funds from operations netback is calculated on a per boe basis.

Adjusted EBITDA

Yangarra defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depletion and depreciation, which represents EBITDA, excluding changes in the fair value of commodity contracts. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure, which provides an indication of the results generated by the Yangarra's primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or taxed. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss).

















2024 2023

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2024 2023













Net income for the Period $ 9,350 $ 9,030 $ 7,833

$ 18,380 $ 22,742 Finance 2,404 3,580 3,175

5,984 6,219 Deferred tax expense 3,164 3,062 4,624

6,226 9,174 Depletion and depreciation 8,878 9,701 9,980

18,579 19,871 Change in fair value of commodity contracts 1,301) 914 (707)

(387) 685) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,495 $ 26,287 $ 24,905

$ 48,782 $ 57,321





























Adjusted Net Debt

Yangarra defines Adjusted net debt as the sum of our existing credit facilities, trade and other payables, and trade receivables and prepaids. Yangarra uses Adjusted net debt to assess efficiency, liquidity and the general financial strength of the Company. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure to Adjusted net debt is Bank Debt. The following table provides a calculation of adjusted net debt.











Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023

Bank Debt $ 117,321 $ 117,337 $ 121,057 Accounts receivable (29,548) (34,929) (30,092) Prepaid expenses and inventory (9,008) (9,415) (8,918) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 17,247 36,155 36,599 Adjusted net Debt $ 96,012 $ 109,148 $ 118,646

















Adjusted net debt to third quarter annualized FFO

Adjusted net debt to third quarter annualized FFO is a non-GAAP financial ratio calculated as adjusted net debt divided by third quarter annualized FFO.

Netbacks

The Company considers corporate netbacks to be a key measure that demonstrates Yangarra's profitability relative to current commodity prices. Corporate netbacks are comprised of operating, field operating, FFO and net income (loss) netbacks.

Yangarra calculates Field Operating netback as the average sales price of its commodities (including realized gains (losses) on financial instruments) less royalties, operating costs and transportation expenses. Operating netback starts with Field Operating netback and subtracts realized gains (losses) on financial instruments. FFO netback starts with the Operating netback and further deducts general and administrative costs, finance expense and adds finance income. To calculate the net income (loss) netback, Yangarra takes the Operating netback and deducts share-based compensation expense as well as depletion and depreciation charges, accretion expense, unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, any impairment or exploration and evaluation expense and deferred income taxes.

FFO margins and operating margins

FFO margins and operating margins are calculated as the ratio of FFO netbacks to sales price and operating netback to sales price, respectively.

Please refer to the management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, for further discussion on the Non-IFRS financial measures presented in this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "sustain", "project", "expect", "forecast", "budget", "goal", "guidance", "plan", "objective", "strategy", "target", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future, including, but not limited to, statements on potential completion techniques being considered. Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; benefits to shareholders of our programs and initiatives, the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital.

Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yangarra can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

All reference to $ (funds) are in Canadian dollars.

