Yangarra Announces 2023 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results

Operations Update

Yangarra drilled six wells and completed five wells during the quarter. The drilling rig was shut down for five weeks due to wet conditions during breakup. The Company also elected to delay the completion of a five-well pad by four weeks. This delay decreased water pumping costs by $1.2 million for the pad as a closer water source was available after breakup and water heating was no longer necessary.

During the quarter, wildfire outages were followed by wet weather conditions. This together with 3rd party plant issues during turn-around season, negatively impacted production by 500 - 700 boe/d on average. The majority of production has now been restored and the Company remains on pace to meet 2023 production guidance. The Company has a six well pad coming on-stream at the end of July.

Yangarra's Oilfield Services ("OFS") Group continues to increase its footprint with the addition of a 50-ton crane. With the numerous increases in services provided by Yangarra over the past year, the Company has been able to multitask staff in a very efficient manner. According to Company estimates, the OFS Group has reduced operating costs by $1.50 to $2.00 per BOE, drilling and completion costs by $400,000 - $500,000 per well and equipping and pipeline tie costs by 40%.

Yangarra retained the services of two consulting firms to review frack efficacy as it relates to well path, frack intensity, viscosity and frack rate. This has resulted in substantial changes to the drill and completion operations. A variety of these changes have been implemented on a total of seven wells to date and while it is early in the process Yangarra is very encouraged by the results.

Second Quarter Highlights

Funds flow from operations of $22.4 million ( $0.22 per share – diluted), a decrease of 55% from the same period in 2022

( per share – diluted), a decrease of 55% from the same period in 2022 Oil and gas sales were $38.4 million , a decrease of 44% from the same period in 2022

, a decrease of 44% from the same period in 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $24.9 million ( $0.25 per share – diluted)

( per share – diluted) Net income of $7.8 million ( $0.08 per share – diluted, $12.4 million before tax), a decrease of 74% from the same period in 2022

( per share – diluted, before tax), a decrease of 74% from the same period in 2022 Average production of 12,103 boe/d (38% liquids) during the quarter, a 15% increase from the same period in 2022

Operating costs were $7.99 /boe (including $1.45 /boe of transportation costs)

/boe (including /boe of transportation costs) Field operating netbacks were $23.77 /boe

/boe Operating netbacks, which include the impact of commodity contracts, were $24.24 /boe

/boe Operating margins were 70% and funds flow from operations margins were 58%

G&A costs of $1.23 /boe

/boe Royalties were 9% of oil and gas sales

All in cash costs were $14.58 /boe

/boe Capital expenditures were $20.2 million

Adjusted net debt was $119.9 million

Adjusted net debt to second quarter annualized funds flow from operations was 1.34: 1

$1.6 million of adjusted net debt was repaid during the second quarter

of adjusted net debt was repaid during the second quarter Retained earnings of $288 million

Decommissioning liabilities of $15.2 million (discounted)

(discounted) Completed the borrowing base review and the Company's syndicated senior credit facility was set at $145 million

Financial Summary

















2023 2022

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2023 2022 Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income











Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 38,396 $ 49,055 $ 68,545

$ 87,451 $ 119,973













Income before tax $ 12,457 $ 19,459 $ 40,889

$ 31,916 $ 70,477













Net income $ 7,833 $ 14,909 $ 30,631

$ 22,742 $ 53,351 Net income per share - basic $ 0.08 $ 0.17 $ 0.35

$ 0.25 $ 0.61 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.33

$ 0.23 $ 0.58













Statements of Cash Flow











Funds flow from operations $ 22,410 $ 30,068 $ 50,028

$ 52,478 $ 89,784 Funds flow from operations per share - basic $ 0.24 $ 0.34 $ 0.57

$ 0.57 $ 1.03 Funds flow from operations per share - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.32 $ 0.54

$ 0.54 $ 0.98 Cash flow from operating activities $ 22,292 $ 33,948 $ 49,317

$ 56,240 $ 81,548













Weighted average number of shares - basic 94,776 88,287 87,095

91,549 86,885 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 99,917 94,110 92,087

97,061 91,488





































June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Statements of Financial Position



Property and equipment $ 736,129 $ 701,045 Total assets $ 799,284 $ 768,058 Working (deficit) capital surplus $ 3,125 $ (136,920) Adjusted net debt $ 119,958 $ 134,364 Shareholders equity $ 511,125 $ 473,574















Company Netbacks ($/boe)

















2023 2022

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2023 2022













Sales price $ 34.86 $ 43.91 $ 71.37

$ 39.42 $ 64.35 Royalty expense (3.10) (4.68) (5.84)

(3.90) (4.40) Production costs (6.54) (7.00) (5.95)

(6.77) (5.56) Transportation costs (1.45) (1.35) (1.24)

(1.40) (1.24) Field operating netback 23.77 30.88 58.34

27.35 53.15 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement 0.46 (0.04) (2.82)

0.21 (1.45) Operating netback 24.23 30.84 55.52

27.56 51.70 G&A (1.23) (1.41) (1.06)

(1.32) (1.03) Cash finance expenses (2.72) (2.56) (2.46)

(2.70) (2.67) Depletion and depreciation (9.06) (8.85) (9.48)

(8.96) (9.50) Non Cash - finance expenses (0.17) (0.16) (0.25)

(0.11) (0.07) Stock-based compensation (0.39) (0.41) (0.19)

(0.40) (0.18) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 0.64 (0.02) 0.49

0.31 (0.44) Deferred income tax (4.20) (4.07) (10.68)

(4.14) (9.19) Net income netback $ 7.11 $ 13.35 $ 31.89

$ 10.25 $ 28.63

















Business Environment

















2023 2022

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2023 2022 Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts)









Light Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 94.74 $ 100.12 $ 130.38

$ 95.73 $ 119.49 NGL ($/bbl) $ 42.20 $ 49.85 $ 70.70

$ 46.23 $ 69.99 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $ 2.33 $ 3.46 $ 7.50

$ 2.99 $ 6.18













Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts)











Light Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 94.74 $ 100.12 $ 137.95

$ 95.73 $ 123.03 NGL ($/bbl) $ 39.35 $ 49.92 $ 70.46

$ 44.92 $ 69.84 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $ 2.36 $ 3.45 $ 7.86

$ 3.00 $ 6.37













Oil Price Benchmarks











West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") (US$/bbl) $ 73.76 $ 77.45 $ 108.40

$ 74.92 $ 101.43 Edmonton Par ($/bbl) $ 95.04 $ 100.88 $ 136.20

$ 97.41 $ 126.76 Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl) $ (3.00) $ (2.82) $ (1.70)

$ (2.63) $ (1.73)













Natural Gas Price Benchmarks











AECO gas ($/mcf) $ 2.32 $ 3.32 $ 6.68

$ 2.82 $ 5.58













Foreign Exchange











Canadian Dollar/U.S. Exchange 0.74 0.74 0.78

0.74 0.79















Operations Summary

Net petroleum and natural gas production, pricing and revenue are summarized below:































2023 2022

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2023 2022













Daily production volumes











Natural Gas (mcf/d) 44,799 43,180 36,874

43,994 35,289 Light Crude Oil (bbl/d) 2,417 2,709 2,271

2,558 2,432 NGL's (bbl/d) 2,220 2,506 2,138

2,366 1,987 Combined (BOE/d 6:1) 12,103 12,412 10,554

12,257 10,301













Revenue











Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 38,396 $ 49,055 $ 68,545

$ 87,451 $ 119,973 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement 510 (40) (2,712)

470 (2,701) Total sales 38,906 49,015 65,833

87,921 117,272 Royalty expense (3,414) (5,228) (5,605)

(8,642) (8,210) Total Revenue - Net of royalties $ 35,492 $ 43,787 $ 60,228

$ 79,279 $ 109,062































Net Debt Summary

The following table summarizes the $14.4 million reduction change in adjusted net debt during the six months ended June 30, 2023, and the $62.4 million reduction during the year ended December 31, 2022.









Six months ended Year ended

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Adjusted net debt - beginning of period $ (134,364) $ (196,794)





Funds flow from operations $ 52,478 177,194 Additions to property and equipment $ (52,679) (109,354) Decommissioning costs incurred $ - (291) Additions to E&E Assets $ (264) (3,888) Issuance of shares $ 15,993 1,077 Lease obligation repayment $ (744) (2,331) Other $ (378) 23 Adjusted net debt - end of period $ (119,958) $ (134,364)











Credit facility limit $ 145,000 $ 180,000



Capital Spending

Capital spending is summarized as follows:

















2023 2022

Six Months Ended Cash additions Q2 Q1 Q2

2023 2022













Land, acquisitions and lease rentals $ 250 $ 128 $ 40

$ 378 $ 201 Drilling and completion 14,457 25,805 23,806

40,259 42,146 Geological and geophysical (183) 423 191

240 313 Equipment 5,009 5,893 2,808

10,903 5,259 Other asset additions 656 241 116

899 307

$ 20,189 $ 32,490 $ 26,961

$ 52,679 $ 48,226









































Exploration & evaluation assets $ - $ 264 $ 308

$ 264 $ 382



Quarter End Disclosure

The Company's June 30, 2023 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are available on the Company's website (www.yangarra.ca).

